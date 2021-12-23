Legendary Penn State women's volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State women's volleyball head coach Russ Rose announced his retirement today after 43 years leading the Nittany Lions. Rose retires from his post as the winningest coach in NCAA Division I women's volleyball history with 1,330 victories in his illustrious career.

Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletics department. Katie Schumacher-Cawley will serve as interim head coach as Penn State opens a national search for its next head coach.

ALL-TIME LINEUP: Here's the Penn State dream team

"While I have decided to step into retirement, it has been my pleasure to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women's volleyball program over the last 43 seasons," said Rose. "My time here has provided my family and me many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.

"I would also like to express my appreciation to Penn State's administration over the years, from the President's Office, to the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and multiple athletic directors and senior woman administrators who have been responsible for our program and allowed our many players over the last 43 years the opportunity to reach for the stars, both on the court and in the classroom," continued Rose. "Also, I cannot say enough about the support of the community and the Booster Club, who have been a true blessing. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the program."

Rose guided the Nittany Lions to seven NCAA titles, including four-straight championships, and 17 Big Ten crowns. He has been at the helm of all 41 of Penn State's NCAA Tournament appearances, making the Nittany Lions the only team in NCAA history to appear in all 41 tournaments. Under his tutelage, Rose's student-athletes have earned 112 AVCA All-America honors, four AVCA National Players of the Year, 14 Big Ten Conference Players of the Year, 221 Academic All-Big Ten selections and 19 CoSIDA Academic All-America laurels.

RANKINGS: Check out the way-too-early Power 10 rankings for the 2022 season

"It's difficult to appropriately capture our appreciation for Russ Rose and his service to our students, Penn State and our women's volleyball program. We send our heartfelt congratulations to Russ Rose on a phenomenal career at Penn State, and decades of tremendous impact on students, staff and community," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. "He has been a mainstay of our community for more than four decades and will long be remembered for raising the profile of women's volleyball, not just at Penn State but nationally. His legacy will live on through the hundreds of student-athletes who recount what a positive influence he has been on their lives, long after graduation. The all-time winningest coach in NCAA history, Russ was the architect of one of the most successful dynasties in college sports, leading his team to seven NCAA Championships, including four consecutive NCAA Championships, and 109-straight wins from 2007-10.

"Russ' student-athletes have consistently been the epitome of the term, succeeding in the classroom, on the court and in the community," continued Barbour. "He truly prepared his student-athletes for a lifetime of impact during his time in the Blue & White. We also want to recognize Russ' wife, Lori, and the entire Rose family, who played a huge role in the success of Penn State women's volleyball during Russ' career. We know we will continue to see Russ and the Rose family in Rec Hall for years to come. There will be a time in the near year where we will properly celebrate Russ' many accomplishments, but for now, we want to say congratulations and thank you!"

Penn State Athletics

Rose is one of five NCAA Division I coaches to have 1,000 victories. Among his many accomplishments, Rose's most notable achievement is leading his teams to 109 consecutive match victories, 111-straight set wins, and four consecutive national championships from 2007-10. The 109-straight victories claim the second-longest win streak by a women's team in Division I history and fourth overall.

Russ Rose career highlights