Michella Chester | NCAA.com | January 28, 2022 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for the DI women's championship Dana Rettke on winning the 2021 DI women's volleyball title Share The 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha, just one year after Wisconsin took home its first ever national title in program history. The national semifinal will take place on Dec. 15, and the national championship match will follow on Dec. 17. Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships. 2022 WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Get tickets DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament. Dates for regional competition have yet to be released. The tournament will consist of four brackets of 16 teams each. The committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first-and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship. WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL RULES: Rules committee permanently changes challenge rule Championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee proposes permanent change to challenge rules Teams would begin each match with two challenges and retain challenge if original call is overturned. READ MORE 10 memorable NCAA DII sports moments from fall 2021 The much-awaited return to NCAA DII fall sports certainly didn't disappoint. First time champions, upsets galore and record-setting runs highlight the first half of the 2021-22 athletics year. READ MORE Legendary Penn State women's volleyball coach Russ Rose announces retirement Russ Rose is the winningest coach in NCAA DI women's volleyball history. He retires after 43 years with Penn State. READ MORE