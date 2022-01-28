TRENDING:

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | January 28, 2022

2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for the DI women's championship

Dana Rettke on winning the 2021 DI women's volleyball title

The 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha, just one year after Wisconsin took home its first ever national title in program history. The national semifinal will take place on Dec. 15, and the national championship match will follow on Dec. 17. Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships. 

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission
2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 
2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament. Dates for regional competition have yet to be released. 

The tournament will consist of four brackets of 16 teams each. The committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first-and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship. 

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL RULES: Rules committee permanently changes challenge rule

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

