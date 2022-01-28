2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for the DI women's championship

The 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha, just one year after Wisconsin took home its first ever national title in program history. The national semifinal will take place on Dec. 15, and the national championship match will follow on Dec. 17. Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament. Dates for regional competition have yet to be released.

The tournament will consist of four brackets of 16 teams each. The committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first-and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship.

