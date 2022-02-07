The biggest impact college volleyball transfers for 2022, so far

We are in the midst of the offseason for college volleyball, but there is plenty to talk about. There has been a lot of movement in the transfer portal that will shake up the 2022 season. We are tracking some of the biggest impact transfers for 2022 here. We will update this article as new moves are officially announced.

Here are a few of the biggest impact college volleyball transfers for the 2022 season, so far:

Caroline Crawford: Kansas to Wisconsin (middle blocker)

The reigning champs have welcomed Caroline Crawford, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Kansas to their roster for the 2022 season. Kansas made some noise in the 2021 NCAA tournament with two back-to-back upsets to advance to the final 16, and Crawford was a huge part of that. She averaged 2.18 kills per set while hitting about .300 throughout her career as a Jayhawk. The addition of Crawford is big news considering the Badgers lost National Player of the Year Dana Rettke.

Gabby McCaa: Boston College to Wisconsin (Middle blocker/opposite)

The Badgers have also added Gabby McCaa, a middle blocker/opposite hitter to their roster from Boston College. As a junior she led the team in blocks and blocks per set with .98 blocks per set and hit .256.

Kaitlyn Hord: Penn State to Nebraska (Middle blocker)

Hord was one of the most sought-after players in the college volleyball transfer portal this season, and she has announced her decision to spend her last season of eligibility with Nebraska. Hord is a four-time All American middle blocker who led Penn State last season with 1.4 blocks per set and was second in kills with 2.92 kills per set at a .394 clip. Hord will join the Huskers following the loss of Lauren Stivrins, who ran out of eligibility, and Callie Schwarzenbach, who has transferred to Long Beach State. The Huskers are still awaiting news on Kayla Caffey's return in terms of eligibility.

Zoe Fleck: UCLA to Texas (Libero)

Zoe Fleck has been added to Texas' roster as a two-time Pac-12 Libero of the Year from UCLA. She averaged almost four digs per set in 2021 and notched 24 service aces, which will fit in great with a Texas team that was second in the nation in aces per set last season.

Madi Skinner: Kentucky to Texas (outside hitter)

The Longhorns have also welcomed Madi Skinner back to her home state after playing two seasons and winning a national title at Kentucky. She let the Wildcats in 2021 with 3.78 kills per set, and will be a big-time addition for the Longhorn offense next season, especially since Skylar Fields has departed with the program.

Skylar Fields: Texas to Southern California (Outside hitter)

In her three seasons with the Longhorns, Fields notched 3.11 kills per set at a .311 clip. She was second on the team in scoring last season and was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in her first season. USC has also added Lindsey Miller from Notre Dame to its roster next season.

Aricia Davis: Ohio State to Minnesota (Middle blocker)

Elise McGhie: Kansas to Minnesota (Setter)

Miranda Wucherer: Northern Kentucky to Minnesota (Setter)

The Gophers have added three transfers so far to their team for the 2022 season. Aricia Davis joins the Gophers from Ohio State after leading the team in blocks per set in her freshman season. Then, the Gophers added not one but two setters from the transfer portal. Elise McGhie will join Minnesota after two seasons at Kansas. She split time last season and helped lead Kansas to the third round of the NCAA tournament. Miranda Wucherer is another setter from Northern Kentucky. She will be joining her sister, McKenna Wucherer, at Minnesota next season. McKenna, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, will be a freshman in 2022 after winning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

Elle Glock: Southern California to Louisville (Setter)

Louisville ranked No. 1 almost the entire 2021 season. But the Cardinals lost some key pieces for next year including their first team All American setter Tori Dilfer. Well, the Cards might have found their answer in the transfer portal with the addition of Glock from Southern California. Glock redshirted her only season at USC before transferring.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick: Penn State to Florida (Outside hitter)

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick returns to her home state of Florida after two seasons at Penn State. Prior to PSU she was named the 2020 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year. The Gators also added Rhett Robinson from North Texas to their roster.

Lauren Dooley: Florida to Kansas (Middle blocker)

Gabby Blossom: Penn State to University of San Diego (Setter)

Matti McKissock: Georgia Tech to UCLA (Setter)

UCLA added 2021 AVCA Honorable Mention Matti McKissock to their roster after she helped lead Georgia Tech to a record breaking season as its setter.

Hannah Pukis: Washington State to Oregon (Setter)

Emily Brown: Missouri to Purdue (Libero)

Purdue adds Emily Brown, a libero from Missouri to their roster after losing All-American libero Jenna Otec.

Julianna Dalton: Washington State to Pittsburgh (Outside hitter)



Vanja Bukilik: Ohio State to NC State (Outside hitter)

Naomi Cabello: Texas to NC State (Setter)

Priscilla Hernandez: Miami to NC State (Libero)

Kashauna Williams: Long Beach State to Penn State (Outside hitter)