Panel approves permanent change to women's college volleyball challenge rules

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Tuesday approved allowing women's volleyball teams to begin with two video coach's challenges in all matches, starting with the 2022 season.

If a challenge results in the reversal of the original call, the team will retain the challenge. If the original call is confirmed or there isn't video evidence to overturn the original call, the coach loses the challenge.

If a match reaches the fifth set, each team will be awarded an additional challenge. Teams will be allowed to carry a maximum of two challenges into the fifth set.

During the 2021 season, 15 Division I conferences and one Division II conference experimented with this rule.

Data from the experimental rule showed there wasn't an increase in the number of overall challenges.

The panel also approved allowing coaches to request a video challenge to see whether a libero committed a violation by stepping in front of the 10-foot line while setting the ball to a hitter.

Protecting officials

A new rule that goes into effect next season is that the head coach will be the only person allowed to address the officials when the ball is out of play. Head coaches may address the referees to quickly clarify a nonjudgmental ruling, request a challenge or lodge a protest.

Other rules changes