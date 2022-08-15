Michella Chester | NCAA.com | August 15, 2022 Nebraska, Texas and Wisconsin lead the DI women's college volleyball preseason rankings College volleyball rankings: Preseason Power 10 for 2022 Share Nebraska is the No. 1 team in the just-released AVCA preseason college volleyball rankings for 2022. The Huskers get the nod over No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns received 27 first-place votes to Nebraska's 24, but the Huskers beat out the Longhorns in total points. It's the first time Nebraska leads the preseason poll since 2016. Wisconsin, the reigning national champion, is No. 3, and Louisville and Minnesota round out the top five. Here is the full AVCA preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses: RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Nebraska (24) 1538 0-0 NR 2 Texas (27) 1528 0-0 NR 3 Wisconsin (12) 1439 0-0 NR 4 Louisville (1) 1317 0-0 NR 5 Minnesota 1251 0-0 NR 6 Pittsburgh 1222 0-0 NR 7 Ohio State 1114 0-0 NR 8 Washington 1102 0-0 NR 9 Georgia Tech 1034 0-0 NR 10 BYU 1009 0-0 NR 11 Kentucky 890 0-0 NR 12 UCLA 791 0-0 NR 13 Purdue 783 0-0 NR 14 Stanford 755 0-0 NR 15 Florida 733 0-0 NR 16 Baylor 645 0-0 NR 17 Illinois 504 0-0 NR 18 Creighton 477 0-0 NR 19 Oregon 392 0-0 NR 20 Penn State 331 0-0 NR 21 Western Kentucky 280 0-0 NR 22 Utah 254 0-0 NR 23 Kansas 219 0-0 NR 24 Southern California 187 0-0 NR 25 San Diego 154 0-0 NR 4 programs that could be the next first-time NCAA women’s volleyball champion Here are four DI women's volleyball programs that have the potential to win a first-time national championship in 2022. READ MORE The college volleyball libero, explained Other than wearing another jersey, the libero is one of the most important positions on the volleyball court. Here is how the libero position works in college volleyball. READ MORE 2022 women's volleyball preseason rankings: Nebraska leads Power 10 Nebraska, Texas and Louisville lead our 2022 DI women's volleyball preseason Power 10 heading into the season. Here's what we're thinking going into the season. READ MORE