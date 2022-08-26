No. 2 Texas volleyball takes down No. 7 Ohio State 3-0 in season opener

The Longhorns pulled off the clean sweep over Ohio State in the first of two weekend matchups on Friday night. Logan Eggleston showed out with 15 kills on .355 hitting and two aces. Madi Skinner and Molly Phillips followed with nine and eight kills, with Skinner hitting .389 and Phillips at a .400 clip. Overall, the Longhorns hit an impressive .348 to the Buckeyes' .175. The Texas offense looked great for the first outing of the season, and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres set a great game, totaling 37 assists on the match. Ohio State struggled in the passing game and racked up a lot of errors, 19, in total.

Despite the sweep, the Buckeyes were close. They stayed competitive throughout the entire match, especially with its early lead in set two and a practically point-for-point in set three. The Buckeyes even had the lead 21-20 late in the third win-or-go-home set, but the Longhorns went on a 5-1 run to win the match. They again came up big in the crucial moment.

Emily Londot led the Buckeyes in scoring with 14 kills on .235 hitting. Rylee Rader ended up contributing six kills on a little over .300 hitting percentage after a slow start to the match. But Gabby Gonzalez and Jenaisya Moore both hit below .100.

For a full set-by-set recap of the match, click or tap here.

The Longhorns and Buckeyes will play again Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on BTN.