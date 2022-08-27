No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Ohio State in rematch, sweeping series

The No. 2 Longhorns made easy work of No. 7 Ohio State in the final set of a 25-13 win Saturday at the Covelli Center in Columbus. After dropping the first set, The Longhorns' offense came alive to win set 2, 25-18, evening up the match at 1 set apiece. Their play was much better around the board with a .467 hitting percentage — over .300 points better than set 1.

Texas' Logan Eggleston once again led the team in points with 22.5 thanks to 18 kills and a hitting percentage of .222. Madisen Skinner's contributed with 17 kills, a kill percentage of .531 and a hitting percentage of .312.

Longhorns senior libero Zoe Fleck doubled the next-best player in digs with 26, while Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres led all players with 43 assists.

The Buckeyes regrouped from Friday's loss in a sweep to take Saturday's opening set 25-23. Ohio State kept it close throughout Friday, only to lose three. But OSU came through to put Texas in an early hole on Saturday. Their offense sputtered in the third and fourth sets, however, with team hitting percentages of .050 and .000, respectively. After making just nine total errors in the first two sets, they nearly doubled that amount over the final two.

The Buckeyes were led in scoring by Emily Londot with 14.5 points, 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .158.

