Women's college volleyball all-time attendance records

Wisconsin and Nebraska set the all-time record for DI women's college volleyball attendance when 18,755 watched the 2021 championship game on Dec. 18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Wisconsin won, 3-2, to capture its first national title in program history behind outstanding play by Dana Rettke and Anna Smrek.

Here are the five DI college volleyball games with the most attendance (through 2021). You can see all DI, DII, and DIII volleyball attendance records and averages in this .PDF.

1. 18,755: Wisconsin defeated Nebraska on Dec. 18, 2021 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio in the NCAA final

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

2. 18,516: Nebraska defeated Florida on Dec. 16, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. in the NCAA final

3. 18,374: Florida defeated Stanford and Nebraska defeated Penn State on Dec. 14, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. in the NCAA semifinals

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

4. 18,113: Stanford defeated Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2018, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., in the NCAA final

5. 17,808: Stanford defeated BYU and Nebraska defeated Illinois on Dec. 13, 2018, in the NCAA semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

Here is the list of the top 30 most attended women's college volleyball games from the NCAA DI record book.

Scroll to the right to view the entire table.

ATT. WINNER OPPONENT SCORE DATE ARENA CITY STATE TOURNAMENT ROUND 1 18,755 Wisconsin Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final 2 18,516 Nebraska Florida 3-1 Dec. 16, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final 3 18,374 Florida Stanford 3-2 Dec. 14, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA semifinals Nebraska Penn St. 3-2 NCAA semifinals 4 18,113 Stanford Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 15, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA final 5 17,808 Stanford BYU 3-0 Dec. 13, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA semifinals Nebraska Illinois 3-2 NCAA semifinals 6 17,561 Nebraska Texas 3-0 Dec. 19, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 7 17,551 Nebraska Kansas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Texas Minnesota 3-1 NCAA semifinals 8 17,430 Stanford Texas 3-2 Dec. 18, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Penn St. Nebraska 3-2 NCAA semifinals 9 17,345 Stanford Texas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final 10 17,209 Nebraska Stanford 3-1 Dec. 16, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 11 17,014 Nebraska UCLA 3-1 Dec. 14, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Stanford Washington 3-0 NCAA semifinals 12 16,670 Stanford Minnesota 3-1 Dec. 15, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals Texas Nebraska 3-0 NCAA semifinals 13 16,531 Wisconsin Louisville 3-2 Dec. 16, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals Nebraska Pittsburgh 3-1 NCAA semifinals 14 16,290 Stanford Wisconsin 3-0 Dec. 21, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA final 15 16,448 Texas Oregon 3-0 Dec. 15, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA final 16 15,797 Nebraska Creighton* 3-2 Sept. 7, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha NE 17 15,119 Nebraska Florida 3-0 Dec. 10, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional final 18 14,975 Penn St. Washington 3-0 Dec. 19, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA semifinals 19 14,779 Penn St. Wisconsin 3-1 Dec. 21, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA final 20 14,661 Stanford Minnesota 3-0 Dec. 19, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA semifinals Wisconsin Baylor 3-1 NCAA semifinals 21 14,489 Nebraska UCLA 3-0 Dec. 9, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional semifinals Florida Louisville 3-0 NCAA regional semifinals 22 14,299 Penn St. Stanford 3-0 Dec. 20, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 23 14,032 Penn St. California 3-0 Dec. 18, 2010 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final 24 14,022 Nebraska *Creighton 3-2 Sept. 6, 2018 CHI Health Center Omaha NE 25 13,870 UCLA *Nebraska 3-2 Sept. 13, 2009 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 26 13,747 UCLA Illinois 3-1 Dec. 17, 2011 Alamodome San Antonio TX NCAA final 27 13,631 Penn St. Stanford 3-2 Dec. 15, 2007 Power Balance Pavilion Sacramento CA NCAA final 28 13,412 *Nebraska LSU 3-0 Sept. 12, 2008 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 29 13,396 *Nebraska Hawaii 3-0 Oct. 21, 2007 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 30 13,385 Oregon Penn St. 3-1 Dec. 13, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA semifinals Texas Michigan 3-2 NCAA semifinals

* Host institution.

All arenas listed under current (or most recent) name.