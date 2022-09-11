Stanford Athletics | September 11, 2022 Stanford women's volleyball upsets No. 3 Minnesota College volleyball rankings: Texas holds on to top spot in Power 10 Share MINNEAPOLIS — The Cardinals' 2021 season came to a close in Maturi Pavilion. Nine months later it was a different result as No. 11 Stanford defeated No. 3 Minnesota, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. Stanford (4-2) dominated the Golden Gophers (4-2), holding Minnesota to a .102 attack percentage — the lowest hitting percentage by a Cardinal opponent this season. Stanford racked up 13.0 blocks, 54 digs and had a season-high nine aces. Opposite Kendall Kipp led the team with 17 kills, six digs, three blocks and an ace. Freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin posted her first collegiate double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs to go with three blocks and an ace. Redshirt junior outside hitter Caitie Baird also had 12 kills and added nine digs, two blocks and two aces. SCOREBOARD: Women's volleyball results from around the nation Setter Kami Miner controlled the offense with 43 assists and also recorded a double-double with 10 digs. It was the 10th career double-double for the sophomore. Junior libero Elena Oglivie anchored the defense with a match-high 13 digs and was one assist shy of her career-high with eight. Redshirt junior middle blocker McKenna Vicini was a force at the net, registering a match and season-high eight blocks to go with four kills and two digs. Sophomore middle blocker Sami Francis added seven kills on .312 hitting and five blocks, including two solo. Freshman Kelly Belardi had two digs off the bench, while classmate Anna Pringle had one and served five straight points in the fourth to give Stanford a 12-4 advantage. Stanford is now 11-3 all-time against Minnesota. Stanford remains on the road, traveling to No. 2 Nebraska on Tuesday. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Wisconsin wins 2021 national championship| Dana Rettke on winning the title ➡️Way too early Power 10 rankings for the 2022 season Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info 25 of the most interesting college wrestlers to watch in the 2022-23 season Spencer Lee and Yianni Diakomihalis headline this comprehensive list of 25 of the most interesting wrestlers in the country to know ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles Here's a look at the college baseball programs with multiple Men's College World Series titles. READ MORE Dan Hodge Trophy: History, winners, and how it works Here's the history of the Dan Hodge Trophy, named after one of the all-time greats and given annually to the top college wrestler every year since 1985. READ MORE