Stanford women's volleyball upsets No. 3 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cardinals' 2021 season came to a close in Maturi Pavilion. Nine months later it was a different result as No. 11 Stanford defeated No. 3 Minnesota, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

Stanford (4-2) dominated the Golden Gophers (4-2), holding Minnesota to a .102 attack percentage — the lowest hitting percentage by a Cardinal opponent this season. Stanford racked up 13.0 blocks, 54 digs and had a season-high nine aces.

Opposite Kendall Kipp led the team with 17 kills, six digs, three blocks and an ace. Freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin posted her first collegiate double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs to go with three blocks and an ace. Redshirt junior outside hitter Caitie Baird also had 12 kills and added nine digs, two blocks and two aces.

Setter Kami Miner controlled the offense with 43 assists and also recorded a double-double with 10 digs. It was the 10th career double-double for the sophomore. Junior libero Elena Oglivie anchored the defense with a match-high 13 digs and was one assist shy of her career-high with eight.

Redshirt junior middle blocker McKenna Vicini was a force at the net, registering a match and season-high eight blocks to go with four kills and two digs. Sophomore middle blocker Sami Francis added seven kills on .312 hitting and five blocks, including two solo.

Freshman Kelly Belardi had two digs off the bench, while classmate Anna Pringle had one and served five straight points in the fourth to give Stanford a 12-4 advantage. Stanford is now 11-3 all-time against Minnesota.

Stanford remains on the road, traveling to No. 2 Nebraska on Tuesday. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.