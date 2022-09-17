Michella Chester | NCAA.com | September 17, 2022 No. 16 Florida volleyball upsets No. 4 Wisconsin in front of record-breaking crowd College volleyball rankings: Penn State and Stanford join Power 10 Share No better way to break an NCAA regular season attendance record than with a five-set absolute nail-biter. Florida came out on top of the five-set battle with a 15-13 win in final five. They withstood an incredible comeback effort from Wisconsin and in front of almost 17,000 Badgers fans. Really gutsy performance for the Gators. MORE: See how Florida defeated Wisconsin from start to finish Merritt Beason had a phenomenal night with 21 kills and eight digs. Gabbi Essix stepped up as well with 10 kills as the Badgers had Marina Markova's number, holding her to eight kills on .057 hitting. To show you just how even this match ended up being, both teams finished with a .115 hitting percentage. The Gators dominated the first two and a half sets before the Badgers came storming back in the third and fourth. Wisconsin did outblock the Gators 20-16, with eight blocks in the third set alone. But the Gators were able to side out more and get it done late in the fifth. STATS: See complete stats from Florida-Wisconsin Every point matters in the fifth set. Despite the big start for Wisconsin, Florida went on a 4-0 run to take a 9-8 lead. Danielle Hart tied it up at 9 in a big way, then again to tie it up at 10 off the slide. Sarah Franklin again tied it up at 11 as Florida kept taking the lead, and then a Wisconsin service error gave the Gators a 12-11 advantage. Sofia Victoria came up with a big solo block to put the Gators within two. Bre Kelly smashed one over the net to give the Gators match point, and then they picked up the five-set win on a block. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida 🏆 Wisconsin wins 2021 national championship| Dana Rettke on winning the title ➡️Way too early Power 10 rankings for the 2022 season Championship history | Player interviews | Champ info The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1 These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. READ MORE NCAA Video Vault: How a dropped baton led to co-champions in the 2013 men’s track and field championship As we go inside the NCAA Video Vault, we'll take a look at a chaotic ending to track and field's premier collegiate event. READ MORE Florida's Grant Holloway 3-peats in the 'greatest collegiate hurdle race ever seen' We go inside the NCAA Video Vault to take a deep look at Grant Holloway's final hurdles race in collegiate track and field at the 2019 DI outdoor track and field championship. READ MORE