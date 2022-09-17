No. 3 Louisville takes down No. 9 Stanford volleyball in four sets

The Louisville Cardinals took down Stanford in four sets on Saturday night. The loss ended Stanford's hot streak, where they took down two top-three teams in back-to-back matches. Claire Chaussee was on fire for Louisville as she led all hitters with 19 kills at a .310 clip. Aiko Jones followed with 12 kills on .375 hitting with four digs and eight blocks, and Amaya Tillman added eight kills and four blocks. Raquel Lazaro set a great game, especially in the fourth and final set, tallying a total of 39 assists in the win.

Kendall Kipp, Caitie Baird and Elia Rubin led the scoring effort for the Cardinal. But Stanford struggled to pull out wins in close sets, and then hit a low .067 percent in the fourth set.

Louisville served so tough for the Cardinals in the fourth set, and in return, its own offense looked like a well-oiled machine. They followed up the third set (where they hit in the negatives) with a whooping .438 hitting percentage in the fourth set. Claire Chaussee was pretty much unstoppable from the outside, and Lazaro was able to get a lot of the balls to the middles as the Cards just cruised past Stanford to seal the deal in the fourth.

Here is what happened in the first three sets ⬇️

Set 3:

Stanford surged back with a 7-0 run in the third, must-win, set to take a demanding 17-8 lead. Elena Oglivie was behind the service line for the seven unanswered points, and notched a service ace of her own. The Cards were the first to 20, up 20-11, then took the set 25-14 in a dominating fashion. It was almost bound to happen. The Cardinal responded to losing a couple of sets by just a few points with a dominating third set win to force a fourth.

Set 2:

Another point-for-point set that Louisville came out on top of ... The Cardinals closed it out with a 27-25 win in set two to take a 2-0 lead on the match. There were 13 ties in the second set, but just three lead changes as the Cardinals maintained a one or two point lead for the majority of the set. Stanford pushed hard at the end, tying it up multiple times and fighting off multiple set points, but Louisville got it done. Claire Chaussee is having a great match for Louisville ¸— up to 11 kills on .429 hitting. Louisville is slightly outhitting the Cardinal .215 to .189.

Louisville held a lead late into the match, but Stanford was right there with them. The Cardinals were the first to 20 as Chaussee sent one down the line to take a 20-18 advantage. Stanford got within one on a Louisville service error and then attacking error before Dani Busboom-Kelley called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the two teams exchanged points before Elia Rubin put up a huge stuff block to tie it up at 23-all. The two teams exchanged two more ties before Chaussee hammered down back-to-back kills for the Cardinals to take a 2-0 lead. When Louisville is in-system, they are hard to stop — especially when Chaussee gets the ball.

Set 1:

The first set was incredibly even. After going point-for-point, the Louisville Cardinals pulled out the win late in the first set, 26-24 to take a 1-0 lead on the match. Claire Chaussee led with four kills on .300 hitting, followed by Aiko Jones with three kills at a .600 clip. The Cards hit .184 as a team to Stanford's .156. They also tallied six blocks in the first set as the Cardinal racked up 10 attacking errors.

Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with six kills at a .308 clip.

When it got down to crunch time, Chaussee hammered down two in a row to give the Cardinals a 23-20 lead. Elia Rubin, the standout Stanford freshman answered back with two of her own to get the Cardinal within one before Aiko Jones gave Louisville set point. Stanford proceeded to tie it up at 24 — this team has been so good at crucial moments. Out of a late timeout, Louisville came up with two huge blocks to take the first set.