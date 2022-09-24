Nebraska takes down Ohio State volleyball in crazy five-set thriller

WHAT A MATCH! It wasn't always pretty, but the Huskers pulled out a huge five-set win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. The Huskers showed some serious grit, finding a way to pull out the win despite a ton of errors that were sloppy at times. Head coach John Cook after the match said the theme of this team, this year, has been to be "two points better." And that is exactly what they were able to do in this match.

Madi Kubik led with 16 kills on .196 hitting, staying consistent throughout the match. Nebraska's defense, though, kept them going. The Huskers' block came up big, led by the freshman Bekka Allick who posted eight total blocks. Both teams were plagued with errors — Nebraska had 22 attacking errors to OSU's 25, and the Huskers notched 15 service errors to OSU's 20. So the fact that the Huskers were able to scrape out a win while so high in error shows a lot.

The Buckeyes were led by Jenaisya Moore, who had an incredible night. She posted 21 kills on .300 hitting — the best hitting percentage of any hitter on the night by far. Here is how it went down in the fifth set:

With the Buckeyes up 11-9, the Huskers went on a 3-0 run to take the lead. Whitney Lauenstein was a huge spark — starting the run with a BIG swing and then following it up with a solo block on the very next play. The Huskers' defense at this point of the match was INSANE. Lexi Rodriguez was absolutely laying out for balls and keeping her team in the game. At this point, the Nebraska crowd was on its feet. It was the Buckeye's 20th service error of the match, though, that gave Nebraska match point. Then, the Huskers did it behind a monster play from their leader, when Kubik went up for a huge solo block to seal the victory.

