NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal first top 10 this Sunday on ESPN

The first top 10 women's volleyball rankings will be revealed by the NCAA Division I volleyball committee on Sunday, Oct. 2 between the second and third sets of Louisville vs. Georgia Tech match on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.



This is the first of two rankings by the committee. The second will be released Sunday, Oct. 30.



The top 10 gives a glimpse into which teams could possibly earn a top seed when the tournament teams are selected No. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

RANKINGS: Texas leads latest poll | Latest Power 10

The national semifinals and championship will be held in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Dec. 15 and 17. The national championship on Dec. 17 will be aired on ESPNU at 5:30 p.m. ET.



The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. Input is also provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.