Wisconsin Athletics | October 9, 2022 No. 7 Wisconsin knocks off No. 5 Purdue in four sets The top college volleyball players at every position, right now Share WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After six match points in the fourth set, the seventh-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated No. 5 Purdue 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 30-28 Saturday night. The Boilermakers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) started the match strong, taking the first set. After Wisconsin (11-3 5-1 Big Ten) won the second set, the Badgers went on to take the third set (25-18) and close the match off with an exciting, extra point fourth set (30-28). Wisconsin hit .204 (60 kills-27 errors-162 attempts) while holding Purdue to a .129 (41-23-140) hitting percentage. Julia Orzoł led the Badgers with a career-high 19 kills, followed by Sarah Franklin with 15 putaways. Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek contributed with 10 kills each as well. Freshman Gulce Guctekin led all players with 22 digs while Orzoł followed with 10 saves. Izzy Ashburn added 26 assists to lead UW, and was closely followed by MJ Hammill, who added in 23 helpers. The Badgers finished with a 13-9 block advantage, with Caroline Crawford leading the way with eight total blocks. Robinson followed with five blocks. Wisconsin additionally outscored Illinois, 7-4, from the service line behind three aces from Hammill. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida Championship history | Latest Videos | Champ info Wisconsin pulls off big sweep over Penn State volleyball in Big Ten battle No. 8 Wisconsin pulled off a huge sweep over No. 12 Penn State in straight sets on Friday night. Here is what happened. READ MORE No. 16 Florida volleyball upsets No. 4 Wisconsin in front of record-breaking crowd Florida came out on top of the five-set battle with Wisconsin in front of a record-setting crowd. READ MORE 5 big storylines — and a lot more — to know for the 2022-23 college wrestling season Here are the key things to know ahead of the 2022-2023 wrestling season, beginning with Spencer Lee and Yianni Diakomihalis looking for their fourth NCAA titles. READ MORE