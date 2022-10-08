No. 7 Wisconsin knocks off No. 5 Purdue in four sets

The top college volleyball players at every position, right now

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After six match points in the fourth set, the seventh-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated No. 5 Purdue 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 30-28 Saturday night.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) started the match strong, taking the first set. After Wisconsin (11-3 5-1 Big Ten) won the second set, the Badgers went on to take the third set (25-18) and close the match off with an exciting, extra point fourth set (30-28).

Wisconsin hit .204 (60 kills-27 errors-162 attempts) while holding Purdue to a .129 (41-23-140) hitting percentage. Julia Orzoł led the Badgers with a career-high 19 kills, followed by Sarah Franklin with 15 putaways. Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek contributed with 10 kills each as well.

Freshman Gulce Guctekin led all players with 22 digs while Orzoł followed with 10 saves. Izzy Ashburn added 26 assists to lead UW, and was closely followed by MJ Hammill, who added in 23 helpers.

The Badgers finished with a 13-9 block advantage, with Caroline Crawford leading the way with eight total blocks. Robinson followed with five blocks.

