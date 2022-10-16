Maryland volleyball upsets No. 9 Purdue with 3-0 road sweep

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Unranked Maryland (12-8, 3-5) got a historic victory with a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-19, 25-23) of the No. 9 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2) on the road. It was the first top-10 road victory for the Terps since joining the Big Ten in 2014 and the first time the program ever swept three consecutive Big Ten matches.

The win was also the third consecutive Big Ten road victory for the Terps, a feat that has not been accomplished since 2018. It's the program's first ranked win since last year's huge win over No. 2 Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

The Terps took the opening set for the third match in a row behind five kills from Sam Csire. Maryland fell behind 12-14 in the frame but made a big push with a 7-1 run to jump in front. Sydney Dowler finished off the win with a set-clinching ace.

Maryland didn't let up from there and built on that momentum, storming out to a 12-6 lead in the second frame and never looking back after that.

The Terps fell behind in the final set, but used a 6-0 run to put themselves right back in it at the end and got a pair of key kills from Laila Ivey to secure the historic victory.

With 12.5 blocks on the day, the Terps out-blocked Purude and continued their streak of out-blocking every opponent they've faced this season.

Notable Numbers 2: The Terps gained their second Top-Ten victory in the past two seasons. 4: Four different Terps had at least seven kills: Csire (12), Ivey (10), Anastasia Russ (eight) and Rainelle Jones (seven). 5: Five different Terps had at least three blocks: Russ (five), Jones (five), Ivey (five), Dowler (four) and Laila Ricks (three). 9: The Terps have won every single one of their last nine sets, all against Big Ten opponents. 54: Despite only playing three sets, the Terps' 54 digs are their fourth-largest tally of the season.

Stat Stuffers: Csire had a match-high 12 kills. Dowler had a terrific all-around day with 35 assists, eight digs, four blocks, three kills and an ace. Milan Gomillion led the way on defense with 17 digs.

Up Next: The Terps will host No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7 pm. That match will air on Big Ten Network