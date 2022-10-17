Ohio State up at No. 5, Florida and Georgia Tech re-enter in latest Power 10 volleyball rankings

We have the latest Power 10 rankings after Week 8 in college volleyball. Texas took down Baylor in four sets last week, Nebraska defeated Penn State in straight sets, and two top-10 teams suffered a loss .... Purdue was upset by Maryland (in a sweep), and Ohio State took down Minnesota in straight sets. Those two losses caused some shakeups in the Power 10.

Here is my latest top-10 ranking:

1. Texas (1)

The Longhorns remain on top, yet again. Texas completed the toughest part of its schedule during non-conference play, and now they took down the toughest test out of the Big 12. The Longhorns defeated Baylor in four sets behind a 20-kill performance from Logan Eggleston and a stellar match from Asjia O'Neal both offensively and defensively. They will not face the Bears again until Nov. 19.

2. Louisville (2)

The Cards also stay put at No. 2, notching two wins over the weekend. But they did give up a set to both Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. I have my eye on the matchup against Pittsburgh (the first of two this season), this weekend on Sunday the 23rd.

3. Nebraska (3)

The Huskers added a great win to their resume with a big sweep over Penn State. The win included a dominating 25-9 win in the third and final set. The Huskers held the Nittany Lions to a .017 hitting percentage and totaled 16 blocks on the match. Madi Kubik led the hitters with nine kills, but Whitney Lauenstein shined offensively and defensively as she posted seven kills on top of eight blocks. Kaitlyn Hord added nine blocks as well. The win was a great sign for the Huskers and Nicklin Hames set a great game. But, the road won't get any easier in the Big Ten — Purdue is up this week and Wisconsin next week.

4. San Diego (4)

The Toreros also stay at No. 4 with nothing too significant as of late. They will play BYU this weekend which I am looking forward to. It will be the first ranked matchup for San Diego since September.

5. Ohio State (6)

The Buckeyes move up to No. 5 after a great outing against Minnesota last week. Just the week before that, OSU gave up the chance to sweep Penn State and blew a 17-11 third-set lead before having to pull off the win in five. They did not let that happen this time around against Minnesota, getting the job done in three. Gabby Gonzales was less of a factor offensively for the Buckeyes, but Emily Londot, Jenaisya Moore and Rylee Rader made it look easy. They hit .284 on the match as a team, including a .433 clip in the first set. I said last week this team was on the rise and they showed that with this big ranked sweep.

6. Stanford (5)

The Cardinal moved down a spot only because the Buckeyes deserved to move up one. They notched two wins over the Arizona schools this past week, but I would keep an eye out for their slate this week. The Cardinal have a date with a hot USC team, one that just took down Oregon and is led by an incredible player in Skylar Fields.

7. Pitt (7)

Pittsburgh stays put at No. 7 as well after two sweeps this past week. Stay tuned though for the BIG matchup against Louisville this week. 👀

8. Wisconsin (8)

I have been hearing a lot of calls on social media for Wisconsin to be placed higher in the Power 10. They are, after all, No. 5 in the AVCA poll. But, I value ranked wins, and I would like to see the Badgers get one more good win before moving them up. They will have Nebraska and then Minnesota again in a week's time, so I am really looking forward to those. This team seems to have put all the pieces together and now they have the opportunity to be really successful.

9. Florida (NR)

Both Minnesota and Purdue drop out of the Power 10 after two losses last week. The Boilermakers were swept by Maryland and Minnesota lost another match to OSU. I decided to throw Florida back in as a LOT of teams lost last week — BYU, Penn State, Washington, Marquette, Oregon, and Baylor. The Gators have impressed me this season and have the big win over Wisconsin to show for it, and just three losses on the year. The Gators were my pick to win the SEC in my first bracket prediction of 2022.

10. Georgia Tech (NR)

Georgia Tech is my last team in, for now. I want to reward teams based on some more recent outcomes, and considering how many teams lost last week, I am throwing the Yellow Jackets in. I have been hesitant about this team because they really do lack a lot of ranked wins. But, I have them in at No. 10, for now.

LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS

🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries

🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained

🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida

Championship history | Latest Videos | Champ info