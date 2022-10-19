Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 19, 2022 No. 3 Nebraska women's volleyball extends winning streak to 10 after sweeping No. 12 Purdue 2022 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, less than 50 days from selections Share The Nebraska Huskers pulled off a straight sweep over Purdue on Wednesday night, with a dominating lead in Set 3. The Huskers remain undefeated in the Big Ten and just swept their fifth opponent in a row. Offensively, Nebraska hit a strong .295 on the match led by the star freshman middle blocker, Bekka Allick. Allick posted 12 kills on .611 hitting with four blocks. FIVE Huskers had more than five kills on the match — Madi Kubik followed with nine kills and Ally Batenhorst followed with seven. Defensively the Huskers were able to hold Purdue's star hitter Eva Hudson to just seven kills on -.086 hitting. LOOKING AHEAD: Other top matchups to watch this week After going up 15-10, the Huskers kept rolling in the third. They kept a dominating lead all set long without a doubt. A 5-2 run made them the first 20, and then a cross-court shot by Ally Batenhorst gave the Huskers match point. The Boilermakers did everything they could to fight it off with back-to-back kills from Maddy Chin and Madeline Koch, but a Purdue service error gave the Huskers the set, and match. Right on track. pic.twitter.com/UbDBmlUIWo— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) October 20, 2022 This Husker team is on a 10-game winning streak, now, but Allick thinks they still have more to work on. In the post-game interview after the match, she said this team has still yet to peak. Purdue has now lost two in a row ahead of another big matchup, and rematch, against No. 9 Minnesota. The Boilermakers took down the Gophers once already this season for their biggest win on the season. 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule for the DI women's championship The schedule and bracket for the 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament. READ MORE Iowa State volleyball downs No. 1 Texas for its first loss of the season Down goes No. 1! Iowa State took down Texas volleyball in five sets to hand them their first loss on the season. READ MORE Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 9 of college volleyball Week 9 is filled with multiple high-profile matchups you won't want to miss, highlighted by the first ACC battle between Pittsburgh and Louisville. Here is a full preview. READ MORE