No. 3 Nebraska women's volleyball extends winning streak to 10 after sweeping No. 12 Purdue

The Nebraska Huskers pulled off a straight sweep over Purdue on Wednesday night, with a dominating lead in Set 3. The Huskers remain undefeated in the Big Ten and just swept their fifth opponent in a row. Offensively, Nebraska hit a strong .295 on the match led by the star freshman middle blocker, Bekka Allick. Allick posted 12 kills on .611 hitting with four blocks. FIVE Huskers had more than five kills on the match — Madi Kubik followed with nine kills and Ally Batenhorst followed with seven. Defensively the Huskers were able to hold Purdue's star hitter Eva Hudson to just seven kills on -.086 hitting.

After going up 15-10, the Huskers kept rolling in the third. They kept a dominating lead all set long without a doubt. A 5-2 run made them the first 20, and then a cross-court shot by Ally Batenhorst gave the Huskers match point. The Boilermakers did everything they could to fight it off with back-to-back kills from Maddy Chin and Madeline Koch, but a Purdue service error gave the Huskers the set, and match.

This Husker team is on a 10-game winning streak, now, but Allick thinks they still have more to work on. In the post-game interview after the match, she said this team has still yet to peak. Purdue has now lost two in a row ahead of another big matchup, and rematch, against No. 9 Minnesota. The Boilermakers took down the Gophers once already this season for their biggest win on the season.