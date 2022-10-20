Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 20, 2022 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule for the DI women's championship 2022 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, less than 50 days from selections Share The 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship begins with selections on Nov. 27 and continues through to the national championship game Dec. 17 in Omaha, Neb., at the CHI Health Center. Wisconsin is the defending national championship after the Badgers took home their first-ever national title in program history. Here is the schedule for the 2022 volleyball championship (subject to change): The 2022 DI women's volleyball championship selection show will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPNU First- and second-round games are Dec. 1-2 or 2-3. Regional games are Dec. 8 and 10. The national semifinals are Dec. 15 The national championship match is Dec. 17. The tournament will consist of four regions of 16 teams each. Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament. There are 32 automatic qualifiers and the rest are at-large bids. There is a new seeding criteria this season. Here's the statement from the selection committee: "The committee expressed an interest to seed the top 32 or 50% of the field (versus 25%) in order to generate a bracket with better competitive parity and avoid imbalance with respect to the relative strength of regional assignments. The committee recognizes that seeding 50% of the field would likely create additional travel expense in the bracketing process and would be a consideration for all team sports." So now instead of seeding just the top 16 teams, the committee will seed the top 32 teams on a national basis, across eight seed lines. The top 16 seeds will still host a regional and the top four will still host a super if given the opportunity. Seeds one-four will be one seeds, five-eight will be two seeds, nine-12 will be three seeds, etc. Teams seeded No. 17-32 will be the five, six, seven and eight seeds. To create more competitive parity, the eight seeds will need to travel to one of the four one seeds. Seven seeds will have to play at one of the two seeds, etc. The remaining 32 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first-and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship. Here is the bracket for the 2022 tournament, which we'll update after the selection show on Nov. 27 and throughout the tournament: 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here. 2022 WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Get tickets Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships. DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission Championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA No. 3 Nebraska women's volleyball extends winning streak to 10 after sweeping No. 12 Purdue The Huskers have now won 10-straight matches, including winning their fifth in a row in straight sets after taking down No. 12 Purdue, 3-0 Wednesday night. READ MORE Iowa State volleyball downs No. 1 Texas for its first loss of the season Down goes No. 1! Iowa State took down Texas volleyball in five sets to hand them their first loss on the season. READ MORE Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 9 of college volleyball Week 9 is filled with multiple high-profile matchups you won't want to miss, highlighted by the first ACC battle between Pittsburgh and Louisville. Here is a full preview. READ MORE