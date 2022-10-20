TRENDING:

🏀 11 impact sophomores

🏒 Best games of the weekend

🗓 Men's HBCU hoops vs. 2022 tourney teams

🍿 Women's HBCU hoops vs. 2022 tourney teams
volleyball-women-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 20, 2022

2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, schedule for the DI women's championship

2022 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, less than 50 days from selections

The 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship begins with selections on Nov. 27 and continues through to the national championship game Dec. 17 in Omaha, Neb., at the CHI Health Center.

Wisconsin is the defending national championship after the Badgers took home their first-ever national title in program history.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 volleyball championship (subject to change):

  • The 2022 DI women's volleyball championship selection show will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPNU
  • First- and second-round games are Dec. 1-2 or 2-3.
  • Regional games are Dec. 8 and 10.
  • The national semifinals are Dec. 15
  • The national championship match is Dec. 17.

The tournament will consist of four regions of 16 teams each. Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament. There are 32 automatic qualifiers and the rest are at-large bids.

There is a new seeding criteria this season. Here's the statement from the selection committee:

"The committee expressed an interest to seed the top 32 or 50% of the field (versus 25%) in order to generate a bracket with better competitive parity and avoid imbalance with respect to the relative strength of regional assignments. The committee recognizes that seeding 50% of the field would likely create additional travel expense in the bracketing process and would be a consideration for all team sports."

So now instead of seeding just the top 16 teams, the committee will seed the top 32 teams on a national basis, across eight seed lines. The top 16 seeds will still host a regional and the top four will still host a super if given the opportunity. Seeds one-four will be one seeds, five-eight will be two seeds, nine-12 will be three seeds, etc. Teams seeded No. 17-32 will be the five, six, seven and eight seeds.

To create more competitive parity, the eight seeds will need to travel to one of the four one seeds. Seven seeds will have to play at one of the two seeds, etc. The remaining 32 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first-and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship. 

Here is the bracket for the 2022 tournament, which we'll update after the selection show on Nov. 27 and throughout the tournament:

2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.
The 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship bracket.

2022 WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP | Get tickets

Here are the future dates for the NCAA women's volleyball championships. 

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission
2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 
2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

No. 3 Nebraska women's volleyball extends winning streak to 10 after sweeping No. 12 Purdue

The Huskers have now won 10-straight matches, including winning their fifth in a row in straight sets after taking down No. 12 Purdue, 3-0 Wednesday night.
READ MORE

Iowa State volleyball downs No. 1 Texas for its first loss of the season

Down goes No. 1! Iowa State took down Texas volleyball in five sets to hand them their first loss on the season.
READ MORE

Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 9 of college volleyball

Week 9 is filled with multiple high-profile matchups you won't want to miss, highlighted by the first ACC battle between Pittsburgh and Louisville. Here is a full preview.
READ MORE

DI Women's Volleyball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners