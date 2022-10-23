Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | October 23, 2022 No. 9 Minnesota defeats No. 12 Purdue volleyball in four sets College volleyball rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 5 in Power 10 Share No. 9 Minnesota continues its hot streak taking down No. 12 Purdue, 3-1 in a back-and-forth Big Ten battle. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers drop their third-straight match, falling behind the Gophers in conference standings. HOW IT HAPPENED: Updates from Minnesota vs. Purdue The Gophers offense was led by Taylor Landfair (21 kills) and Mckenna Wucherer (16 kills). Landfair is the only player in the Big Ten to record at least 10 kills each match this season, and Wucherer tied her career-high in kills with the match-winning strike. Minnesota got a huge boost off the bench from Lauren Crowl and Arica Davis. The two combined for 10 kills and 5 blocks. The energy the pair created on the court boosted the team's spirit, helping lift the Gophers, especially in a tight fourth set. Shaffmaster and Landfair. The DYNAMIC duo💯@melshaffmaster @Tay_Landfair12 pic.twitter.com/8zH9NSk9mU — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) October 23, 2022 Purdue’s Eva Hudson had a productive match after a couple uneventful previous outings, tying the game-high 21 kills. Defensively, Hannah Clayton, who has been solid despite the Boilers' skid, recorded a match-high nine blocks. LATEST RANKINGS: Texas retains top spot, Purdue drops from top-10 The Gophers enact revenge after an early season matchup on Sept. 23, where Purdue beat Minnesota at home in straight sets. Things looked quite a bit different tonight with the Gophers tying the season series 1-1. Next, the Boilers will look to get right against another Big Ten opponent, this time against unranked Northwestern. The Gophers will face Michigan State, looking to extend their winning streak to four. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida Championship history | Latest Videos | Champ info Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska in straight sets in national championship rematch No. 5 Wisconsin took down No. 1 Nebraska in straight sets for a huge statement win. The No. 1 team has now gone down for the second week in a row. Here is how it happened. READ MORE 5 pleasantly surprising DII women's volleyball teams, so far As the first regional rankings for the DII women's volleyball season drop, let's take a look at some teams that are off to hot starts, some in record-setting fashion. READ MORE Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 10 of college volleyball There are four ranked matchups this week and three are in the Big Ten. Here is a full breakdown of the top volleyball games this week. READ MORE