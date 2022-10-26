TRENDING:

🏈 What to know about each undefeated FCS team

💪 Top freshmen in women's volleyball

📝 Breaking down the senior class in men's hoops
volleyball-women-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | October 26, 2022

Wisconsin volleyball takes down No. 1 Nebraska in straight sets in national championship rematch

Experts Michella Chester and Emily Ehman break down all things college volleyball

The Wisconsin Badgers just took down the No. 1 Nebraska Huskers in straight sets. The No. 1 team has now gone down in two consecutive weeks. Wisconsin extended its win streak over Nebraska to NINE matches. It is the first time Wisconsin has taken down the top-ranked team in the nation since 1997, and the first time beating the No. 1 team in straight sets in program history. What a huge statement for the Wisconsin Badgers. 

The Badgers hit .324 in the third set against a defense that led the nation in opponent hitting percentage. Sarah Franklin responded to a tough outing against Michigan where she was pulled out of the match with one of her best performances this season. She worked the entire court, posting 21 kills on .381 hitting for a fantastic outing. On top of that performance, the Wisconsin serve was so tough tonight, putting pressure on Nebraska right out of the gates. They limited errors and had stellar defense both at the net and in the back court. 

The Badgers were the first to 20 in the third when Nebraska started to chip away one by one. Whitney Lauenstein went back to the service line and the Huskers looked to go on a big run, but Franklin again sent a bullet cross-court to squash any hope of a comeback. Bekka Allick, the Nebraska freshman phenom, picked up two in a row out of the middle for the Huskers but Wisconsin again responded. Julia Orzol tooled one off the block and Danielle Hart registered a kill to pick up match point. Ally Batenhorst fought one off, but Hart found the perfect spot across the net and secured the sweep. 

The Badgers have extended their winning streak to nine-straight matches this season, and have added a huge win over the No. 1 team in the nation. Overall, a huge statement for Wisconsin. The Badgers will likely surge in the rankings next week. They still have another top-10 opponent this week — a date with Minnesota on Saturday. The Badgers will look for redemption after getting swept by Minnesota earlier this season. 

5 pleasantly surprising DII women's volleyball teams, so far

As the first regional rankings for the DII women's volleyball season drop, let's take a look at some teams that are off to hot starts, some in record-setting fashion.
READ MORE

Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 10 of college volleyball

There are four ranked matchups this week and three are in the Big Ten. Here is a full breakdown of the top volleyball games this week.
READ MORE

Nebraska takes over the No. 1 spot in latest Power 10 college volleyball rankings

Nebraska moves in the top spot in this week's Power 10 rankings after both Texas and Louisville lost in Week 8. Here is a full breakdown of the top 10.
READ MORE

DI Women's Volleyball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners