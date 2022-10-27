NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal second top 10 this Sunday on ESPN2

The NCAA Division I volleyball committee will reveal the second and final top 10 women's volleyball rankings on Sunday, Oct. 30 between the second and third sets of the Baylor vs. West Virginia match on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET.



The top 10 gives a glimpse into which teams could earn a top seed when the tournament teams are selected on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The national semifinals and championship will be held in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Dec. 15 and 17. The national championship on Dec. 17 will be aired on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET.



The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. The regional advisory committees will also provide input for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.