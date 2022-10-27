NCAA.com | November 2, 2022 NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal second top 10 this Sunday on ESPN2 Experts Michella Chester and Emily Ehman break down all things college volleyball Share The NCAA Division I volleyball committee will reveal the second and final top 10 women's volleyball rankings on Sunday, Oct. 30 between the second and third sets of the Baylor vs. West Virginia match on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. ET. The top 10 gives a glimpse into which teams could earn a top seed when the tournament teams are selected on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. RANKINGS: Nebraska leads latest poll | Latest Power 10 The national semifinals and championship will be held in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Dec. 15 and 17. The national championship on Dec. 17 will be aired on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. The regional advisory committees will also provide input for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee. LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida Championship history | Latest Videos | Champ info 64 teams selected for the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship The 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship selection show took place Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. READ MORE Ohio State jumps a spot and Oregon enters latest college volleyball Power 10 rankings This is the full breakdown of the Power 10 women's college volleyball rankings for Nov. 7 after an uncharacteristically quiet week on the court. READ MORE 2022 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Automatic qualifiers, auto bids tracker We're keeping track of all 32 automatic qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament ahead of selections. READ MORE