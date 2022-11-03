TRENDING 📈

⚽️ The college careers of 8 USMNT World Cup players

🏑 DIII field hockey first round results

Opening round scores of the DI field hockey championship
volleyball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | November 3, 2022

We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA women's volleyball tournament

The 10 greatest all-time college volleyball championship matches, so far

Before the reveal of the official NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament bracket, 32 teams will qualify automatically as conference champions. Those 32 teams will make up half of the championship field.

The 2022 selections will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPN2.

Here's the complete list of the conferences and their conference tournaments or automatic qualifiers.

CONFERENCE DATES AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
America East Nov. 18-19 or 19-20  
American Athletic N/A (regular season champ)  
Atlantic Coast N/A (regular season champ)  
Atlantic 10 Nov. 18-20  
Atlantic Sun Nov. 17-19  
Big East Nov. 23-26  
Big Sky Nov. 23-26  
Big South Nov. 19-20  
Big Ten N/A (regular season champ)  
Big 12 N/A (regular season champ)  
Big West N/A (regular season champ)  
Colonial Nov. 17-19  
Conference USA Nov. 18-20  
Horizon Nov. 18-20  
Ivy Nov. 18-20  
MAC Nov. 21-23  
MAAC Nov. 16-19  
MEAC Nov. 18-20  
Missouri Valley Nov. 20-23  
Mountain West Nov. 23-25  
Northeast Nov. 18-19  
Ohio Valley Nov. 17-21  
Pac-12 N/A (regular season champ)  
Patriot Nov. 15-20  
SEC N/A (regular season champ)  
SoCon Nov. 14/15 and 18-20  
Southland Nov. 17-20  
SWAC Nov. 18-20  
Summit Nov. 24-26  
Sun Belt Nov. 16-20  
WAC Nov. 17-19  
West Coast N/A (regular season champ)  

NCAA DI women's volleyball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE MATCH REPLAY
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus Watch the full match
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh Watch the full match
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis Watch the full match
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City Watch the full match
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus Watch the full match
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha Watch the full match
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City Watch the full match
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle Watch the full match
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville Watch the full match
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas Watch the full match
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC Watch the full match
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida Watch the full match
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska  
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State Watch the full match
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska Watch the full match
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA  
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State  
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas  
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans  
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State  
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU Watch the full match
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii  
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin Watch the full match
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State  
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State  
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts  
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas  
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin  
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico  
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA  
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland  
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii  
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota  
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis  
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific  
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan  
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA Watch the full match
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky  
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific Watch the full match
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Watch the full match

64 teams selected for the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship

The 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship selection show took place Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament.
READ MORE

Ohio State jumps a spot and Oregon enters latest college volleyball Power 10 rankings

This is the full breakdown of the Power 10 women's college volleyball rankings for Nov. 7 after an uncharacteristically quiet week on the court.
READ MORE

Here are the top matchups to watch in college volleyball this week

These are four top women's college volleyball matchups this week, led by No. 19 Washington vs. No. 16 Oregon.
READ MORE

DI Women's Volleyball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners