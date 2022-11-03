NCAA.com | November 3, 2022 We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA women's volleyball tournament The 10 greatest all-time college volleyball championship matches, so far Share Before the reveal of the official NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament bracket, 32 teams will qualify automatically as conference champions. Those 32 teams will make up half of the championship field. The 2022 selections will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPN2. Here's the complete list of the conferences and their conference tournaments or automatic qualifiers. CONFERENCE DATES AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER America East Nov. 18-19 or 19-20 American Athletic N/A (regular season champ) Atlantic Coast N/A (regular season champ) Atlantic 10 Nov. 18-20 Atlantic Sun Nov. 17-19 Big East Nov. 23-26 Big Sky Nov. 23-26 Big South Nov. 19-20 Big Ten N/A (regular season champ) Big 12 N/A (regular season champ) Big West N/A (regular season champ) Colonial Nov. 17-19 Conference USA Nov. 18-20 Horizon Nov. 18-20 Ivy Nov. 18-20 MAC Nov. 21-23 MAAC Nov. 16-19 MEAC Nov. 18-20 Missouri Valley Nov. 20-23 Mountain West Nov. 23-25 Northeast Nov. 18-19 Ohio Valley Nov. 17-21 Pac-12 N/A (regular season champ) Patriot Nov. 15-20 SEC N/A (regular season champ) SoCon Nov. 14/15 and 18-20 Southland Nov. 17-20 SWAC Nov. 18-20 Summit Nov. 24-26 Sun Belt Nov. 16-20 WAC Nov. 17-19 West Coast N/A (regular season champ) LATEST WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL NEWS 🖨 Rankings | Scoreboard | Stats | Oldest rivalries 🤓 Libero, explained | Volleyball rotation, explained | Volleyball terms, explained 🤩 Ultimate Dream Players: Texas | Wisconsin | Florida Championship history | Latest Videos | Champ info NCAA DI women's volleyball championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE MATCH REPLAY 2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus Watch the full match 2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha Watch the full match 2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Wisconsin Pittsburgh Watch the full match 2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis Watch the full match 2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City Watch the full match 2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus Watch the full match 2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha Watch the full match 2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City Watch the full match 2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle Watch the full match 2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville Watch the full match 2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas Watch the full match 2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC Watch the full match 2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida Watch the full match 2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska 2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State Watch the full match 2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska Watch the full match 2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA 2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State 2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas 2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans 2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State 2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU Watch the full match 1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii 1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin Watch the full match 1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State 1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State 1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts 1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas 1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin 1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico 1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA 1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland 1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii 1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota 1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis 1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific 1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan 1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA Watch the full match 1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky 1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific Watch the full match 1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA Watch the full match 64 teams selected for the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship The 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship selection show took place Monday, November 7 as a field of 64 teams were selected to compete in this year's tournament. 