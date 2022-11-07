TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | November 7, 2022

64 teams selected for the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship

DIII women's volleyball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held Nov. 16-19 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, with Saint Vincent College serving as host.

Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2022-23, there will be one Pool B berth for this year’s championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Alfred State
American Rivers Conference Coe
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington
Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Juniata
Liberty League Ithaca
Little East Conference Keene State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Cornell College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Puget Sound
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia)
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
United East Conference SUNY Morrisville
University Athletic Association Emory
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater


Pool B Berths (1):

Covenant (Independent)


Pool C Berths (19):

Babson
Carnegie Mellon
Hope
Millikin
New York University
Salisbury
Scranton
Stevenson
Swarthmore
Trinity (Texas)
UC Santa Cruz
University of Chicago
Washington University in St. Louis
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Williams
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Wisconsin-Stevens Point


The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Location Host
Claremont, California Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Lexington, Kentucky Transylvania
Middletown, Conneticut Wesleyan (Connecticut)
Fredericksburg, Virginia Mary Washington
Grand Rapids, Michigan Calvin
St. Paul, Minnesota Northwestern-St.Paul
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania Juniata
Medford, Massachusetts Tufts

Regional competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12, at all sites.

In the 2021 final, Wisconsin-Eau Claire defeated Calvin to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history 
For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to ncaa.com

