64 teams selected for the 2022 DIII women's volleyball championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.



The championship will be held Nov. 16-19 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, with Saint Vincent College serving as host.



Forty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. The final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, consisting of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion as well as independent institutions. Based on sport sponsorship numbers for 2022-23, there will be one Pool B berth for this year’s championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Alfred State American Rivers Conference Coe American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington Colonial States Athletic Conference Cedar Crest Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Park Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League Ithaca Little East Conference Keene State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Eastern University Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Cornell College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Puget Sound Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon Presidents’ Athletic Conference Bethany (West Virginia) Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Fontbonne State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Conference SUNY Morrisville University Athletic Association Emory Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Southern Virginia Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater



Pool B Berths (1):



Pool C Berths (19):

Covenant (Independent)

Babson

Carnegie Mellon

Hope

Millikin

New York University

Salisbury

Scranton

Stevenson

Swarthmore

Trinity (Texas)

UC Santa Cruz

University of Chicago

Washington University in St. Louis

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

Williams

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Wisconsin-Stevens Point





The women’s volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Location Host Claremont, California Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Lexington, Kentucky Transylvania Middletown, Conneticut Wesleyan (Connecticut) Fredericksburg, Virginia Mary Washington Grand Rapids, Michigan Calvin St. Paul, Minnesota Northwestern-St.Paul Huntingdon, Pennsylvania Juniata Medford, Massachusetts Tufts

Regional competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12, at all sites.



In the 2021 final, Wisconsin-Eau Claire defeated Calvin to win its first NCAA volleyball championship in school history

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to ncaa.com.