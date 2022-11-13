NCAA.com | November 13, 2022 2022 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced DII women's volleyball: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West. Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 1-3, at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches. RANKINGS: View the latest regional rankings Atlantic Region Hosted by Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania – Nov. 18-20 No. 1 Gannon(26-5) vs. No. 8 Elizabeth City State (26-8) No. 2 Clarion (26-4) vs. No. 7 West Liberty (21-12) No. 3 Wheeling (27-7) vs. No. 6 Indiana (Pennsylvania) (20-8) No. 4 Charleston (West Virginia) (32-4) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (29-5) Central Region Hosted by Wayne State College (Nebraska), Wayne, Nebraska – Nov. 18-20 No. 1 Wayne State (Nebraska) (29-2) vs. No. 8 Harding (30-1) No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul (26-5) vs. No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney (28-5) No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (26-4) vs. No. 6 Washburn (24-7) No. 4 Northwest Missouri State (24-6) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (26-5) East Region Hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts– Nov. 17-19 No. 1 American International (29-2) vs. No. 8 Molloy (16-11) No. 2 Daemen (20-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Anselm (20-9) No. 3 Bentley (23-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (16-7) No. 4 Jefferson (24-6) vs. No. 5 Adelphi (21-10) Midwest Region Hosted by Quincy University, Quincy, Illinois – Nov. 17-19 No. 1 Quincy (27-2) vs. No. 8 Northern Michigan (23-8) No. 2 Lewis (22-8) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6) No. 3 Ferris State (24-9) vs. No. 6 Ashland (23-8) No. 4 Rockhurst (20-7) vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis (21-6) BRACKET: View the DII women's volleyball bracket South Region Hosted by University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida – Nov. 18-20 No. 1 Tampa (27-3) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (29-7) No. 2 Lynn (23-5) vs. No. 7 Florida Southern (15-14) No. 3 Barry (25-5) vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern (19-11) No. 4 Eckerd (24-6) vs. No. 5 West Florida (27-5) Southeast Region Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Nov. 18-20 No. 1 Wingate (29-2) vs. No. 8 USC Aiken (19-13) No. 2 Augusta (24-7) vs. No. 7 UNC Pembroke (21-13) No. 3 Carson-Newman (27-5) vs. No. 6 Flagler (18-9) No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (21-7) vs. No. 5 Lander (20-9) South Central Region Hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver, Colorado – Nov. 17-19 No. 1 Metropolitan State University Denver (28-1) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (19-8) No. 2 West Texas A&M (27-4) vs. No. 7 UT Tyler (20-9) No. 3 Regis (Colorado) (22-7) vs. No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (21-7) No. 4 DBU (25-6) vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa (21-6) West Region Hosted by Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington – Nov. 17-19 No. 1 Alaska Anchorage (27-2) vs. No. 8 Chaminade (24-7) No. 2 Western Washington (21-5) vs. No. 7 Central Washington (16-10) No. 3 Cal State LA (21-6) vs. No. 6 Sonoma State (21-8) No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-5) vs. No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino (20-6) 🏆 HISTORY: View every DII women's volleyball champion CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS: California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal Poly Pomona Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Jefferson Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Elizabeth City State Conference Carolinas – UNC Pembroke East Coast Conference – Daemen Great American Conference – Harding Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Alaska Anchorage Gulf South Conference – West Florida Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Washburn Mountain East Conference – Wheeling Northeast-10 Conference – American International Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State Pacific West Conference – Chaminade Peach Belt Conference – Flagler Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Gannon Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Metropolitan State University of Denver South Atlantic Conference – Wingate Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill Sunshine State Conference –Tampa EXPLAINED: What is the college volleyball libero? The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com. This year's championship will be part of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Seattle, hosted by Seattle Pacific University and the Seattle Sports Commission. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here: Atlantic Central East Midwest South Southeast South Central West 