NCAA.com | November 13, 2022

2022 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced

DII women's volleyball: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 1-3, at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region
Hosted by Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania – Nov. 18-20
No. 1 Gannon(26-5) vs. No. 8 Elizabeth City State (26-8)
No. 2 Clarion (26-4) vs. No. 7 West Liberty (21-12)
No. 3 Wheeling (27-7) vs. No. 6 Indiana (Pennsylvania) (20-8)
No. 4 Charleston (West Virginia) (32-4) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (29-5)

Central Region
Hosted by Wayne State College (Nebraska), Wayne, Nebraska – Nov. 18-20 
No. 1 Wayne State (Nebraska) (29-2) vs. No. 8 Harding (30-1)
No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul (26-5) vs. No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney (28-5)
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (26-4) vs. No. 6 Washburn (24-7)
No. 4 Northwest Missouri State (24-6) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (26-5)

East Region
Hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts– Nov. 17-19
No. 1 American International (29-2) vs. No. 8 Molloy (16-11)
No. 2 Daemen (20-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Anselm (20-9)
No. 3 Bentley (23-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (16-7)
No. 4 Jefferson (24-6) vs. No. 5 Adelphi (21-10)

Midwest Region
Hosted by Quincy University, Quincy, Illinois – Nov. 17-19
No. 1 Quincy (27-2) vs. No. 8 Northern Michigan (23-8)
No. 2 Lewis (22-8) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6)
No. 3 Ferris State (24-9) vs. No. 6 Ashland (23-8)
No. 4 Rockhurst (20-7) vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis (21-6)

South Region
Hosted by University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida – Nov. 18-20
No. 1 Tampa (27-3) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (29-7)
No. 2 Lynn (23-5) vs. No. 7 Florida Southern (15-14)
No. 3 Barry (25-5) vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern (19-11)
No. 4 Eckerd (24-6) vs. No. 5 West Florida (27-5)

Southeast Region
Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Nov. 18-20
No. 1 Wingate (29-2) vs. No. 8 USC Aiken (19-13)
No. 2 Augusta (24-7) vs. No. 7 UNC Pembroke (21-13)
No. 3 Carson-Newman (27-5) vs. No. 6 Flagler (18-9)
No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (21-7) vs. No. 5 Lander (20-9)

South Central Region
Hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver, Colorado – Nov. 17-19
No. 1 Metropolitan State University Denver (28-1) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (19-8)
No. 2 West Texas A&M (27-4) vs. No. 7 UT Tyler (20-9)
No. 3 Regis (Colorado) (22-7) vs. No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (21-7)
No. 4 DBU (25-6) vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa (21-6)

West Region
Hosted by Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington – Nov. 17-19
No. 1 Alaska Anchorage (27-2) vs. No. 8 Chaminade (24-7)
No. 2 Western Washington (21-5) vs. No. 7 Central Washington (16-10)
No. 3 Cal State LA (21-6) vs. No. 6 Sonoma State (21-8)
No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-5) vs. No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino (20-6)

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:

California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal Poly Pomona
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Jefferson
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Elizabeth City State
Conference Carolinas – UNC Pembroke
East Coast Conference – Daemen
Great American Conference – Harding
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State
Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale
Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Alaska Anchorage
Gulf South Conference – West Florida
Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Washburn
Mountain East Conference – Wheeling
Northeast-10 Conference – American International
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State
Pacific West Conference – Chaminade
Peach Belt Conference – Flagler
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Gannon
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Metropolitan State University of Denver
South Atlantic Conference – Wingate
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill
Sunshine State Conference –Tampa

The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com.

This year’s championship will be part of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Seattle, hosted by Seattle Pacific University and the Seattle Sports Commission. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:

