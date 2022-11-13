2022 NCAA DII women's volleyball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.



Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 1-3, at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.



Atlantic Region

Hosted by Gannon University, Erie, Pennsylvania – Nov. 18-20

No. 1 Gannon(26-5) vs. No. 8 Elizabeth City State (26-8)

No. 2 Clarion (26-4) vs. No. 7 West Liberty (21-12)

No. 3 Wheeling (27-7) vs. No. 6 Indiana (Pennsylvania) (20-8)

No. 4 Charleston (West Virginia) (32-4) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (29-5)

Central Region

Hosted by Wayne State College (Nebraska), Wayne, Nebraska – Nov. 18-20

No. 1 Wayne State (Nebraska) (29-2) vs. No. 8 Harding (30-1)

No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul (26-5) vs. No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney (28-5)

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (26-4) vs. No. 6 Washburn (24-7)

No. 4 Northwest Missouri State (24-6) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (26-5)

East Region

Hosted by American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts– Nov. 17-19

No. 1 American International (29-2) vs. No. 8 Molloy (16-11)

No. 2 Daemen (20-5) vs. No. 7 Saint Anselm (20-9)

No. 3 Bentley (23-6) vs. No. 6 Southern New Hampshire (16-7)

No. 4 Jefferson (24-6) vs. No. 5 Adelphi (21-10)

Midwest Region

Hosted by Quincy University, Quincy, Illinois – Nov. 17-19

No. 1 Quincy (27-2) vs. No. 8 Northern Michigan (23-8)

No. 2 Lewis (22-8) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6)

No. 3 Ferris State (24-9) vs. No. 6 Ashland (23-8)

No. 4 Rockhurst (20-7) vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis (21-6)



South Region

Hosted by University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida – Nov. 18-20

No. 1 Tampa (27-3) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (29-7)

No. 2 Lynn (23-5) vs. No. 7 Florida Southern (15-14)

No. 3 Barry (25-5) vs. No. 6 Nova Southeastern (19-11)

No. 4 Eckerd (24-6) vs. No. 5 West Florida (27-5)

Southeast Region

Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Nov. 18-20

No. 1 Wingate (29-2) vs. No. 8 USC Aiken (19-13)

No. 2 Augusta (24-7) vs. No. 7 UNC Pembroke (21-13)

No. 3 Carson-Newman (27-5) vs. No. 6 Flagler (18-9)

No. 4 Anderson (South Carolina) (21-7) vs. No. 5 Lander (20-9)

South Central Region

Hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver, Denver, Colorado – Nov. 17-19

No. 1 Metropolitan State University Denver (28-1) vs. No. 8 CSU Pueblo (19-8)

No. 2 West Texas A&M (27-4) vs. No. 7 UT Tyler (20-9)

No. 3 Regis (Colorado) (22-7) vs. No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (21-7)

No. 4 DBU (25-6) vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa (21-6)

West Region

Hosted by Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington – Nov. 17-19

No. 1 Alaska Anchorage (27-2) vs. No. 8 Chaminade (24-7)

No. 2 Western Washington (21-5) vs. No. 7 Central Washington (16-10)

No. 3 Cal State LA (21-6) vs. No. 6 Sonoma State (21-8)

No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona (23-5) vs. No. 5 Cal State San Bernardino (20-6)



CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:

California Collegiate Athletic Association – Cal Poly Pomona

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Jefferson

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – Elizabeth City State

Conference Carolinas – UNC Pembroke

East Coast Conference – Daemen

Great American Conference – Harding

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Ferris State

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lewis

Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Hillsdale

Great Northwest Athletic Conference – Alaska Anchorage

Gulf South Conference – West Florida

Lone Star Conference – West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – Washburn

Mountain East Conference – Wheeling

Northeast-10 Conference – American International

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State

Pacific West Conference – Chaminade

Peach Belt Conference – Flagler

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Gannon

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Metropolitan State University of Denver

South Atlantic Conference – Wingate

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill

Sunshine State Conference –Tampa



The complete 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at NCAA.com.



This year’s championship will be part of the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival in Seattle, hosted by Seattle Pacific University and the Seattle Sports Commission. Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here: