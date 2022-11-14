Ohio State surges past Nebraska in latest college volleyball Power 10 rankings

We are headed down the final stretch, and things are about to get crazy in college volleyball. Following Week 12 we have just two weeks remaining before selections. This past week we had two big matchups with major implications on post-season selections and the top 10 right now. Louisville took down Georgia Tech in a huge comeback victory in five after falling behind two sets to none in a hostile GT environment. And then Ohio State and Nebraska rematched after the Huskers took down the Buckeyes in five sets for their last loss this season, 13 matches ago. Ohio State dominated this time around with a four-set statement win over Nebraska.

So those are the results, and here are the rankings:

1. Texas (1)

The Longhorns had an easy road this past week and added two sweeps to the resume. But, they have that matchup with Baylor coming up on Nov. 19. They already took them down in four sets in Waco earlier this season, but it is the Longhorns' toughest remaining matchup before the tournament.

2. Louisville (2)

I got to see the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech match first-hand this past Friday. And wow was I in for an incredible matchup. It was looking really dicey for the Cards early on as Julia Bergmann and the Yellow Jackets muscled their way to a 2-0 lead on the match. It reminded me of when the Cards came out flat against Pitt before pushing it to five sets. Again, the Cardinals came out in the third looking like a completely different team — Claire Chaussee went from a slow start to one of her best outings all season. She posted 27 kills while hitting over .300. Amaya Tillman also quietly had a great night along with Aiko Jones. Another big thing I noticed from this match — Anna DeBeer has been very limited since her return, only playing out of the back row and really only contributing defensively. But on Friday night we saw her take a few swings from the back row, and she had three kills against UNC the next match as well. She is slowly but surely making a return, and she will make a huge difference when back at full strength.

I would like to see this team strike first, as opposed to having to claw their way back into the match. In the post-game speech from Dani Busboom-Kelly (after all the positive remarks about the terrific comeback), she made it a point to mention that it needed to be their turn to come out dominating and start strong ... they can't keep climbing back from behind. This spot does feel a little high for the Cardinals right now, but I will keep them there until there is a reason to move them. And remember, the rematch against Pitt is THIS week. The Cards won't hold this spot for long unless they come out victorious against the Panthers.

COMEBACK CITY: No. 5 Louisville women's volleyball pulls off incredible comeback to down No. 13 Georgia Tech in five

3. San Diego (3)

I have the same explanation for San Diego as last week. This spot does feel slightly high as well, and I don't think the Toreros would be a top-four pick for me in my bracket right now. But do they deserve a top-four spot ahead of the tournament? I think so — they've really done everything they could do with the schedule they have, and won some tough non-conference battles this season. Their ONLY loss is to the Cardinals above them, and remember — Ohio State keeps rising week after week — a team San Diego swept this season.

4. Wisconsin (4)

The Badgers stay up at No. 4 as they extended their winning streak to 14-straight matches and moved to 14-0 in their home matches this season. The Badgers, just like Ohio State, seem to be rolling at the right time of the year. Get this though — they have Penn State, Nebraska and Ohio State to close out the season. Ya gotta love the Big Ten.

5. Ohio State (6)

Now for the Buckeyes! Ohio State passes Nebraska in this week's rankings after taking down the Huskers in a pretty dominant four-set win on Sunday. The win avenged their last loss this season to the Huskers — a five-set thriller — that took place 13 matches ago. They did it behind a season-high match from Emily Londot who posted 23 kills on .353 hitting, and she added 21 digs and four blocks. Gabby Gonzales chipped in 18 kills of her own with 20 digs, and Jenaisya Moore added 12 kills. Mac Podraza set a fantastic match with 55 assists and 11 digs and the defense was stellar, outperforming one of the best defenses in the nation in Nebraska. The Buckeyes are absolutely rolling right now and in my opinion, this team is capable of a national title.

HIT REWIND: Here's how No. 6 Ohio State downed No. 4 Nebraska volleyball in four sets

6. Nebraska (5)

I did not dock the Huskers too much, just flip-flopped them with OSU after the loss. Ally Batenhorst has been looking really good since she returned to the lineup and we still get to see this team against Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin again — three opportunities to add top-tier wins to their resume ahead of selections. Based on their wins right now, though, I think No. 6 is a good spot for them. Like I said earlier, you’ve gotta love the Big Ten.

7. Pittsburgh (7)

Pitt stays put at No. 7, although No. 7 does feel low for them considering they have the huge win over Louisville and Ohio State, but they do have a loss to Towson as well. This will be a big week for the Panthers though as they have a rematch against Louisville. Another win would be monumental for tournament seeding.

8. Stanford (8)

The Cardinal remain at No. 8 this week after they had a similar outcome as Louisville. They were able to pull out a five-set victory over Southern Cal last week behind a career-high 24 kills from Kendall Kipp. They fought back from an 0-2 deficit as Kipp hit .413 on the night and registered three aces, four digs and matched her season-high with six blocks. I think the Trojans are a really strong team so this comeback win was a gutsy performance for the Cardinal and a test they likely needed for the tournament.

9. Minnesota (9)

The Gophers have been sitting pretty at No. 9 for a few weeks now. They've won the last four matchups but haven't played a ranked opponent since their loss to Wisconsin. That is because they have Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska still left on the schedule in the last two weeks of play. I think this team has a lot to prove for the tournament and they will have their chance for that coming up.

10. Oregon (10)

Lastly, I am keeping Oregon at No. 10 after moving them in last week following the win over Washington. The Huskies just dropped a bad match to Arizona, which doesn't help Oregon's case, but I am keeping them in for just above Florida, who is right on the cusp for me. The Gators have a big matchup against Kentucky coming up this week, so the bottom of my rankings could be altered in a week's time.

We have so much good volleyball packed into the last two weeks. Buckle up, it’s going to be good.