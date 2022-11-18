Maryland Athletics | November 18, 2022 Maryland upsets No. 5 Ohio State volleyball, ending Buckeyes' 14-game win streak 2022 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, less than two weeks from selections Share COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland ended No. 5 Ohio State's 14-match winning with a stunning 3-1 victory over the Buckeyes at the XFINITY Center Pavilion on Friday night, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18. Led by Sam Csire's season-high 22 kills to go along with seven digs as the Terps moved to 15-14 overall and 6-11 in the Big Ten. Ohio State, one of the hottest teams in the nation, came into the match in a tie for first place in the Big Ten with just one defeat, is now 19-6 overall and 15-2 in the conference. The Buckeyes had not lost in nearly two months, since they fell at No. 3 Nebraska on Sept. 24. It was Maryland's first win over Ohio State since Nov. 10, 2018, when Maryland won in three sets. The Buckeyes had won six meetings in a row. SWEEP: No. 4 Louisville avenges its only ACC loss with sweep over No. 7 Pittsburgh For the Terps, it was their second win over a ranked team this season as they also won at No. 9 Purdue, in straight sets, on Oct. 16. The win over No. 5 Ohio State signified the Terps' best win since beating No. 2 Wisconsin, 3-2, on Sept. 24, 2021. The top blocking team in the nation put on a show with 16 total blocks led by Anastasia Russ' 10 blocks, one off her season high. Russ also had seven kills. Sydney Dowler racked up 39 assists with 15 digs while Milan Gomillion also had 14 digs. Breaking down the action Ohio State took the first set, 25-16, as the Buckeyes hit .333. The Terps took control of the second set with an 8-0 run and won the set 25-15, taking 10 of the last 11 points in the set after trailing 15-14. Ricks' kill finished the set with authority. Maryland hit .324 in the set as Dowler piled 13 assists in the set. In the third set, the Terps took a 2-1 lead, winning the set 25-18. The Terps won six of the last seven points, including the final four of the set to capture it. Once again a Ricks' kill sealed the set. That came after a clutch ace by Erin Morrisey. The Terps had 16 digs i the set. Maryland and Ohio State battled in the fourth set, but the Terps were able to withstand the push of the Buckeyes late as Csire continued her powerful show. BRACKETOLOGY: The 2022 DI women's volleyball bracket predicted, less than two weeks from selections Numbers to know 2: Maryland has two wins over ranked teams this season, also beating No. 9 Purdue on the road. 5: In beating the No. 5 Buckeyes, the Terps have their beat win over a ranked team since beating No. 2 Wisconsin last season. 6: The Terps ended a six-match losing streak in the series with Ohio State. 10: Anastasia Russ' 10 total blocks marked her second time with double-figure blocks this season as she had 11 vs. Nebraska. 14: The Terps ended Ohio State's 14-match win streak with the win. 19: Sydney Dowler had his 19th match with 30 or more assists in a match, recording 36. 22: Sam Csire had a season-high 22 kills, five shy of her career-high 26 set at Temple last year. It was her third-career match with 20-plus kills. No. 1 Juniata sweeps No. 3 Trinity (TX) to win 2022 DII women's volleyball national championship Juniata won the 2022 NCAA DII women's volleyball national championship. READ MORE No. 4 Louisville volleyball avenges its only ACC loss with sweep over No. 7 Pittsburgh Louisville volleyball avenged its last loss to Pittsburgh this season with a dominating sweep at the end of the season. Here is how it went down. READ MORE The 2022 DII women's volleyball championship, previewed Let's take a region-by-region look at the 2022 DII women's volleyball championship tournament, with an eye on recent history and how it might impact this postseason. READ MORE