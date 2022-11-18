Maryland upsets No. 5 Ohio State volleyball, ending Buckeyes' 14-game win streak

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland ended No. 5 Ohio State's 14-match winning with a stunning 3-1 victory over the Buckeyes at the XFINITY Center Pavilion on Friday night, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.

Led by Sam Csire's season-high 22 kills to go along with seven digs as the Terps moved to 15-14 overall and 6-11 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State, one of the hottest teams in the nation, came into the match in a tie for first place in the Big Ten with just one defeat, is now 19-6 overall and 15-2 in the conference. The Buckeyes had not lost in nearly two months, since they fell at No. 3 Nebraska on Sept. 24. It was Maryland's first win over Ohio State since Nov. 10, 2018, when Maryland won in three sets. The Buckeyes had won six meetings in a row.

SWEEP: No. 4 Louisville avenges its only ACC loss with sweep over No. 7 Pittsburgh

For the Terps, it was their second win over a ranked team this season as they also won at No. 9 Purdue, in straight sets, on Oct. 16. The win over No. 5 Ohio State signified the Terps' best win since beating No. 2 Wisconsin, 3-2, on Sept. 24, 2021.

The top blocking team in the nation put on a show with 16 total blocks led by Anastasia Russ' 10 blocks, one off her season high. Russ also had seven kills.

Sydney Dowler racked up 39 assists with 15 digs while Milan Gomillion also had 14 digs.

Breaking down the action

Ohio State took the first set, 25-16, as the Buckeyes hit .333.

The Terps took control of the second set with an 8-0 run and won the set 25-15, taking 10 of the last 11 points in the set after trailing 15-14. Ricks' kill finished the set with authority. Maryland hit .324 in the set as Dowler piled 13 assists in the set.

In the third set, the Terps took a 2-1 lead, winning the set 25-18. The Terps won six of the last seven points, including the final four of the set to capture it. Once again a Ricks' kill sealed the set. That came after a clutch ace by Erin Morrisey. The Terps had 16 digs i the set.

Maryland and Ohio State battled in the fourth set, but the Terps were able to withstand the push of the Buckeyes late as Csire continued her powerful show.

BRACKETOLOGY: The 2022 DI women's volleyball bracket predicted, less than two weeks from selections

Numbers to know