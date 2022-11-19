No. 1 Juniata sweeps No. 3 Trinity (TX) to win 2022 DII women's volleyball national championship

Juniata is back on top. The No. 1 seed won the program's first national title since 2006 as the Eagles swept No. 3 Trinity (TX) 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-23) on Saturday night. It's Juniata's third DIII women's volleyball title overall (2004 and 2006).

Juniata (34-1) hit .297, .450 and .231 in the three sets, getting double-digit kills in the match from Mackenzie Coley, Lily Podolan and Kennedy Christy. Trinity struggled offensively, including a .027 hitting mark in the second set.



In reaching the title match, the Eagles swept the first three rounds while going 3-1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Tigers swept the first two but endured a five-set scare in the third round against CMS.

CHAMPIONSHIP STATS: