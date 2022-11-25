We're tracking all 32 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA women's volleyball tournament

Before the reveal of the official NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament bracket, 32 teams qualified automatically as conference champions. Those 32 teams will make up half of the championship field.
The 2022 selections will be announced at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPNU.
Here's the complete list of the conferences and their conference tournaments or automatic qualifiers.
|CONFERENCE
|DATES
|AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
|America East
|Nov. 19-20
|UMBC (17-8)
|American Athletic
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Houston (28-2)
|Atlantic Coast
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Louisville (26-2)
|Atlantic 10
|Nov. 18-20
|Loyola Chicago (25-8)
|Atlantic Sun
|Nov. 17-19
|Florida Gulf Coast (26-6)
|Big East
|Nov. 23-26
|Creighton (27-4)
|Big Sky
|Nov. 23-26
|Northern Colorado (22-8)
|Big South
|Nov. 19-20
|High Point (22-9)
|Big Ten
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Wisconsin (24-3)
|Big 12
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Texas (22-1)
|Big West
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Hawai'i (21-6)
|Colonial
|Nov. 17-19
|Towson (29-1)
|Conference USA
|Nov. 18-20
|Rice (26-3)
|Horizon
|Nov. 18-20
|Wright State (28-3)
|Ivy
|Nov. 18-20
|Yale (23-2)
|MAC
|Nov. 21-23
|Bowling Green (22-9)
|MAAC
|Nov. 16-19
|Quinnipiac (14-14)
|MEAC
|Nov. 18-20
|Delaware State (24-6)
|Missouri Valley
|Nov. 20-22
|UNI (26-7)
|Mountain West
|Nov. 23-25
|Utah State (22-10)
|Northeast
|Nov. 18-19
|Fairleigh Dickinson (17-15)
|Ohio Valley
|Nov. 17- 19
|Tennessee State (19-15)
|Pac-12
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Stanford (23-4)
|Patriot
|Nov. 15-20
|Colgate (24-5)
|SEC
|N/A (regular season champ)
|Florida (23-5)
|SoCon
|Nov. 14/15 and 18-20
|Samford (19-12)
|Southland
|Nov. 17-20
|Southeastern La. (25-7)
|SWAC
|Nov. 18-20
|Florida A&M (21-12)
|Summit
|Nov. 24-26
|South Dakota (29-3)
|Sun Belt
|Nov. 16-20
|James Madison (24-2)
|WAC
|Nov. 17-19
|Stephen F. Austin (26-4)
|West Coast
|N/A (regular season champ)
|San Diego (27-1)
NCAA DI women's volleyball championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|TITLE MATCH REPLAY
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh
|Watch the full match
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|Watch the full match
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|Watch the full match
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|Watch the full match
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|Watch the full match
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|Watch the full match
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|Watch the full match
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|Watch the full match
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|Watch the full match
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|Watch the full match
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|Watch the full match
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|Watch the full match
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|Watch the full match
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|Watch the full match
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|Watch the full match
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Watch the full match
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|Watch the full match
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Watch the full match