The 2022 DI women's volleyball championship semifinals, previewed

The 2022 DI women's volleyball national semifinals are set. The teams have touched down in Omaha, Nebraska, with all the game action starting this Thursday, Dec. 15. Four teams remain in pursuit of a national title, and for the first time in the entire history of the sport, no Big Ten or Pac-12 teams are competing in the semifinals. No. 1 Texas, No. 2 San Diego, No. 2 Pittsburgh and No. 1 Louisville remain — one Big 12 team, one WCC team, and two ACC teams. Texas is the only team out of the group that has won a national title before.

San Diego and Louisville both have a female head coach, and both are in pursuit of making history as the first female volleyball head coach to win a national title. No ACC team has ever won it, and no WCC team has ever won it. We have a lot of firsts that could happen this year. The sport is growing.

Schedule and how to watch:

Now let's preview the semifinal matchups.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 San Diego

Alright, there is a lot to unload here. Let's start with the Texas Longhorns... back in the national semifinals after getting knocked out by Nebraska in the regional final last year, and falling to Kentucky in the national title game in 2020. Logan Eggleston leads this team in her final season. She averages over five points per set with 4.23 kills per set on .300 hitting. AND, she has 41 service aces on the season. She is joined by Madi Skinner this year, who averages four points per set behind Eggleston. Eggleston is the Big 12 Player of the Year for the third-consecutive season, while Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres is the Big 12 Setter of the Year, Zoe Fleck is the league's Libero of the Year and Jerritt Elliott is the Coach of the Year for the ninth time in his career. A loaded team.

I've said this many times before, but this team has been knocking on the door for years. They feel all too similar to last season's Wisconsin team, as they too had been looking to put it all together for multiple years until POY Dana Rettke finally led them to that title in 2021. The difference for Texas this year is that they really do have all the pieces. The offense is run so well by Ka'aha'aina-Torres with so many offensive weapons. They serve so tough, enabling them to stay in the system often enough to get things going out of the middle with Asjia O'Neal, Molly Phillips or Kayla Caffey. And then they also added Zoe Fleck to the backcourt this year to really amp up their defense. This team has been on the top of college volleyball for years now, but they really want that national title.

They will have San Diego in the national semifinals on Thursday. The last time the Longhorns played the Toreros was when Texas swept San Diego in the 2021 season opener in Austin. In the Aug. 27, 2021 match, nine current Toreros players appeared in the match and four current Longhorns played. The difference is a lot bigger than just that, though. Gabby Blossom had yet to transfer to that program, and that was before the Toreros absolutely burst onto the national landscape. Last season, that team Texas beat was knocked out in the opening round of the tournament.

Now, this San Diego team made history, advancing to the national semifinals for the first time in program history. AND, by proving the committee wrong on seeding and taking down No. 1 Stanford. The Toreros were in the top four or three for a large chunk of this season after taking down multiple ranked teams to start their campaign. Their only loss of the year came at the hands of Louisville, another No. 1 seed in the tournament. But after non-conference play, the Toreros' strength of schedule drastically declined compared to everyone else. And the committee gave Stanford the edge for the No. 1 seed because of it. But, they matched up in the bracket to face off in the regional finals. San Diego made a huge statement with the five-set win over the Cardinal.

I mentioned Blossom transferring to the program, and she has made an incredible difference. She averages 11.39 assists per set and spreads the ball out so well to her plethora of offensive weapons. Katie Lukes, a redshirt senior, leads in scoring with 4.12 points per set. Grace Frohling plays opposite and is right behind her with 3.89 points per set on .325 hitting, and Breanna Edwards averages 3.69 points per set. In the win over Stanford, Lukes led USD with 20 kills, followed by both senior opposite/setter Frohling and Edwards with 18 apiece as their team out-hit Stanford .283 to .253. Edwards and junior middle blocker Leyla Blackwell paced the San Diego defense with seven total blocks each. Plus, Blackwell added on 14 kills offensively, too. It took them all to take down the Cardinal, and they will need it again against a tough and experienced Texas team.

I am interested to see how the serve and pass game will match up with these two teams. The Longhorns are going to come out serving tough and the Toreros will need to match that.

The first semifinal matchup between Texas and San Diego will start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 15

No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Louisville

In our second semifinal matchup — we have none other than the third Pitt-Louisville re-match this season. An all-ACC battle. An in-conference rivalry. Two very familiar teams with two very similar goals — winning the championship for the first time in ACC-conference history. This matchup guarantees at least one ACC team will be in the national title game. Last season, both teams competed in the national semifinals on opposite sides of the bracket, and both were knocked out as Wisconsin and Nebraska advanced to the title game.

Starting with Louisville, the Cards are back in the national semifinals after another terrific season. This is another team that is loaded from top to bottom, led by Claire Chaussee offensively. Chaussee has such a quick swing and has been a special player all season for this team. She comes up big in even bigger moments — think posting 27 kills in a comeback victory against Georgia Tech. She averages over four points per set while hitting above .300. Anna DeBeer, though, is a true leader of this team. She missed a HUGE portion of the season with a knee injury before re-entering the lineup to play out of the back row towards the end of the regular season. She is now back, in a big way. She led the Cards with 17 kills in the five-set win over Oregon to advance to the national semifinals.

The Panthers lost the majority of their talent from last season's national semifinal team. We are talking HUGE players like Leketor Member-Meneh, Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee. But, Courtney Buzzerio entered the equation. The Iowa transfer made a HUGE impact this season on the Panthers — she leads the team with 4.33 points per set on a crazy good .329 hitting efficiency. Valeria Vazquez-Gomez is another huge name to know. She has been a big part of this team in 2022 as the second-leading scorer behind Buzzerio. The Panthers run a 6-2 offense with two setters, whereas the Cards run a 5-1 offense with Raquel Lazaro as their QB.

These two teams have faced off twice already this season, though, as I mentioned. So what have we learned? Well, they split the series. In the first of the two matchups, Pittsburgh came out on FIRE. They absolutely cruised through the first two sets, completely catching Louisville off guard. The Cards were able to regroup and force a fifth set, but Pitt withstood the comeback and got the win in five. This whole "slow start" thing happened a few times for Louisville. They had to come back from behind against Georgia Tech later in the season too, and in the post-game discussion, the message was "no more." The next big test was the rematch against Pitt, and the Cards had quite the response.

The Cards dominated all facets of the game and beat the Panthers in virtually every statistical category. The Cards hit .309 as a team and held Pitt to a .088 clip. They out-blocked the Panthers 12 to five and posted EIGHT service aces to the Panther's one. On top of that, the Cards totaled 32 digs compared to Pitt's 22 and registered seven fewer attacking errors. Pitt struggled in the serve and pass game — Louisville came out aggressive from the service line to start and Pitt was never able to get a strong rhythm going. Claire Chaussee led the Cardinals with nine kills on .259 hitting, and Nena Mbonu followed with eight kills. This was without DeBeer as a big threat, too.

Pitt has been dominating through the postseason, though. They took down one of the hottest teams in the NCAA with a five-set, gusty win over Wisconsin in the regional final. Buzzerio led the Panthers with 18 kills on .213 hitting, followed by Chiamaka Nwokolo and Vazquez-Gomez with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Serena Gray posted nine kills on a strong .320 hitting efficiency with five blocks. The biggest difference though, came in clutch time. The Badgers were in the midst of a 6-0 run at the end of the fifth set with the entire gym on their side of the net, and the Panthers STILL got it done. Buzzerio and Vazquez-Gomez combined for a 3-0 run to win the fifth set and take down the defending champs, all in one. This is not the same team as the one that was swept by Louisville near the end of the season. It could be anyone's match.

The winner of each semifinal matchup will take off in the national championship on Saturday, Dec. 17 on ESPN.