Texas sweeps Louisville to win the 2022 NCAA volleyball national championship

OMAHA, Nebraska — Texas' wait is over. The Longhorns are back on top.

The Longhorns won their first national title since 2012, sweeping Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to take the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship. Texas had come close previously, falling in the final three times since 2015.

Texas (28-1) got a huge match from star Logan Eggleston — the AVCA National Player of the Year — as she recorded 19 kills and hit .341 in the match. But it was a team effort, as Madi Skinner (12 kills, ..407 hitting) and Asjia O'Neal (9 kills, .643 hitting) also hit efficiently. Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 37 assists in the match.

Louisville (31-3) was trying to win its first-ever national championship and even hit .400 in the first set, but it couldn't match Texas' .533 hitting in that opening set. The Cardinals struggled in the second set, hitting -0.029, before battling in the third set but falling just short. Claire Chaussee had a team-high 12 kills in the match.