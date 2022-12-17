TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
volleyball-women-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | December 18, 2022

Texas sweeps Louisville to win the 2022 NCAA volleyball national championship

Texas vs. Louisville: 2022 NCAA volleyball championship highlights

OMAHA, Nebraska — Texas' wait is over. The Longhorns are back on top.

The Longhorns won their first national title since 2012, sweeping Louisville (25-22, 25-14, 26-24) to take the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball championship. Texas had come close previously, falling in the final three times since 2015.

Texas (28-1) got a huge match from star Logan Eggleston — the AVCA National Player of the Year — as she recorded 19 kills and hit .341 in the match. But it was a team effort, as Madi Skinner (12 kills, ..407 hitting) and Asjia O'Neal (9 kills, .643 hitting) also hit efficiently. Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres had 37 assists in the match.

Click or tap here for a set-by-set recap of the Longhorns' crowning moment

Texas women's volleyball celebrates national championship

Louisville (31-3) was trying to win its first-ever national championship and even hit .400 in the first set, but it couldn't match Texas' .533 hitting in that opening set. The Cardinals struggled in the second set, hitting -0.029, before battling in the third set but falling just short. Claire Chaussee had a team-high 12 kills in the match.

The top 9 moments from the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball tournament

The 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament is in the books. Here are nine of the most memorable moments from the tournament.
READ MORE

10 of the greatest national championship matches in college volleyball history

Here are 10 of the most thrilling NCAA women's volleyball national championship games, dating back to 1981.
READ MORE

NCAA women's volleyball championship: Preview, how to watch Texas vs. Louisville

Texas and Louisville will face off for the 2022 DI women's volleyball national championship. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.
READ MORE

DI Women's Volleyball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners