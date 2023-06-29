ESPN and NCAA announce move of 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship to ABC

ESPN and the NCAA have announced that the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. ET. The semifinals will remain on Thursday, Dec. 14 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal airing 30 minutes after the completion of the first.

“NCAA women’s volleyball has been a focus of our overall growth efforts for some time now as we continue to build upon our deep commitment to women’s sports, and moving the championship to ABC is the next step in that strategy,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, Programming & Acquisitions. “With the additional coverage on our college networks and ESPN+ over the past several years, we now carry more than 2,500 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball matches each season. Adding ABC to the line-up will enhance our efforts to grow a sport with incredible talent and an already extremely loyal fanbase.”

"Airing the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Match on ABC is indicative of the passionate following this great sport and these student athletes continue to garner and deserve," said Pauline Thiros, NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball committee chair. The collaboration between ESPN, NCAA Championships staff, and NCAA Volleyball coaches to create greater exposure for Women's Volleyball has been stellar, and will further enhance the experience for our athletes and audience alike in years to come. I am very optimistic about the future success of this event, and its position on major platforms. Kudos to ESPN its executives for their commitment to showcasing the tremendous talent and athleticism NCAA Volleyball has to offer."