Top 9 storylines for the 2023 DI women's volleyball season

It's a new year for the volleyball landscape, and with that comes new faces, new conference looks and new championships. Michella Chester gave us her take on the hot topics going into the 2023 DI volleyball season.

1. New-look Big 12

Conference realignment has come to the Big 12 to include four more squads. The additions of BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati means that reigning NCAA champ, Texas, will see some sizable competition in the upcoming season. In 2022, UCF (28-2) and Houston (30-4) were both five seeds in the tournament, and Houston advanced all the way to the regional semifinals.

2. Big faces in new places

Many prominent names in the game turned to the transfer portal during this offseason. Penn State saw the most notable shift with the additions of Ohio State transfer Mac Podraza — 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year — and Jess Mruzik from Michigan; the two have already made the Preseason All-Big Ten Team for 2023. Wisconsin brought on outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara from Northwestern, Texas tacked on Jenna Wenaas from Minnesota and Nebraska got Merritt Beason from Florida. Kylie Murr joined Minnesota for her final year of eligibility after playing four years at Ohio State, where she was the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and became OSU's all-time leader in digs. The Gophers also hired Keegan Cook as the new head coach at Minnesota. Cook's eight years with Washington included a national semifinal appearance and three other regional final spots. The question is — how will these new faces impact their respective teams... and how fast?

🤔 Biggest impact volleyball transfers for 2023

3. Texas after Logan Eggleston

Can the Longhorns win another title without the 2022 National Player of the Year? Logan Eggleson was the focal point of Texas' offense, totaling 1,921 total kills in her five years and setting a program record for career aces at 208. The defending national champions will have a target on its back this season, and the question will remain: can Texas fill the gap that Eggleston left behind?

➡️ Texas leads 2023 preseason Power 10 rankings

4. Does Stanford make it back to the top?

The Cardinal have the greatest number of national titles in NCAA history at nine, with their most recent championship clinched in 2019. However, after losing a monumental senior class that season, the Cardinal took a few years to regroup. A measly 2-8 record defined their 2020-21 season, and the Cardinal improved to a 19-11 record in 2021. Last year, Stanford went 27-5 and barely missed out on the national semifinals with its loss to San Diego. Now, Stanford returns almost its entire roster for the 2023 season, including Kendall Kipp for her final year of eligibility. Will this be the year of redemption for the Cardinal?

5. How does San Diego follow up its historic season?

San Diego shocked the volleyball world last season with its unprecedented advancement to the national semifinals, bulldozing powerhouses like Kentucky and Stanford as a number two seed. Leading her squad to its most successful season in the record books, head coach Jennifer Petrie earned the AVCA National Coach of the Year honor. But going into the 2023 season, the momentum that the Toreros built might come to a halt as they lose the entirety of their core, including X-factor Gabby Blossom the formidable tandem of Annie Benbow and Katie Lukes. Transfers Amber Stivrins and Anni Evans hope to tip the scales in San Diego's favor looking to next season.

6. Breakthrough teams to watch

Speaking of which, who will be the breakout team this year? Louisville took that spot in 2021 with a national semifinal run, and Kentucky was the star of the 2020-21 season, nabbing the national title in a thriller against Texas. Only time will tell...

7. Volleyball Day in Nebraska

The attendance record for a DI volleyball game — 18,755 set in the 2021 NCAA final — will likely be shattered later this month with the outdoor match in Nebraska'a Memorial Stadium. This outdoor match between the Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks will take place on Aug. 30 and is even headlined by country music star Scotty McCreery. The stadium has an 85,000+ person capacity and is already sold out. Bring out the popcorn, the stages keep getting bigger and the stakes keep getting higher for the sport.

The attendance record for volleyball belongs in the state of Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/KZoAkwHOkh — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) April 27, 2023

8. In-state rivalries

Who will win the in-state battles in 2023? There are three in particular that pique interest: Wisconsin vs. Marquette, Nebraska vs. Creighton and Louisville vs. Kentucky. Wisconsin leads the Badger State rivalry 7-1, with Marquette posting its most recent win in 2019. Nebraska broke its regular season attendance record at its last meeting with Creighton and kept the No. 17 Bluejays quiet to improve the undefeated rivalry record, 21-0, in the Cornhuskers' favor. Lastly, Kentucky leads its series against Louisville 37-27, but the Cardinals have won their last two matchups — will this be the year Kentucky gets revenge?

9. Championship on ABC

The 2023 championship matchup, traditionally played on Saturday night in December and airing on either ESPN or ESPN2, will move to 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 17 on ABC. This is just another change that points to the growth of the sport.