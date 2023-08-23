Top 5 returning liberos for the 2023 women's volleyball season

As one of the most dynamic defensive playmakers on the court, the libero can make or break a team's defense. Liberos often provide the serve-receive, which sets the tone for the entire rally, and are wizards at ball control. With the college volleyball finally here, here are the top five returning liberos of 2023, per Michella Chester.

Lexi Rodriguez | Nebraska

The Huskers led the nation with a .128 opponent hitting percentage thanks to the help of Rodriguez. A two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and the 2021 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, Rodriguez notched 4.26 digs per set her sophomore year.

Kylie Murr | Minnesota

After getting 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, Murr left Ohio State to spend her final year of eligibility with the Golden Gophers. Murr was the all-time digs leader for the Buckeyes, setting the bar at 1,935. She played 116 total matches during her four years in Columbus, averaging 4.59 digs and 1.06 assists per set.

Kate Georgiades | Houston

Georgiades boasted a hefty 687 digs, unanimous All-American Athletic Conference First Team honors and conference Libero of the Year selections last year. She also claimed the program record for career digs per set, ranking 11th in the nation (5.40). And who could forget Georgiades diving into a table to keep the play alive during Houston's first round match in last year's tournament? Spoiler, the Cougars got the point.

Elena Oglivie | Stanford

Consistency is Oglivie's strong suit, as she averaged over four digs per set over her past three seasons with the Cardinal. The Honolulu native held the back line on Stanford's quest for the 2022 Pac-12 championship and earned the 2022 PAC-12 Libero of the Year pick. Most recently, Oglivie was named to the 2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 conference team.

Elena Scott | Louisville

Last season, Scott put up impressive numbers behind one of the best blocks in the nation, tallying over 460 digs. In the Cardinals' NCAA tournament run last season, Scott recorded 20 assists, 14 aces and 95 digs in six matches. After becoming the 2022 national runner-up and ranking fifth for match win-loss percentage (91.2), the Cardinals look to make another national championship appearance — and Scott locking down the back court might just be their ticket.