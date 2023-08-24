The 2023 DII women’s volleyball season ended with West Texas A&M lifting its fourth national championship trophy, but first since 1997. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on the Buffs to see if they can run it back for a repeat, a feat the program accomplished way back in the 1990-91 seasons.

What else does the season have in store? With the first serve coming around September 1 for everyone, let’s take a look at what to watch early in the season.

5 storylines for the 2023 DII women’s volleyball season

Will the Buffs repeat?

I’m no genie or fortune teller, so I won’t predict in August that West Texas A&M is going to repeat as national champs. What we do know is that the DII women’s volleyball defenders of the crown are loaded with experience from last year, and have what is needed to start a dynasty.

Last year, the Buffs looked unstoppable. After a Sept. 10 straight-set-sweep loss at the hands of UT Tyler, West Texas A&M never lost again, closing the season with 26 consecutive victories and an impressive 3-1 victory over top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul in the championship match. Of the 10 players who appeared in all four sets of that match, eight return. That includes AVCA All-American and top points scorer Torey Miller. Kelsey Carpenter, a transfer from UT-San Antonio that had 150 kills and scored 2.21 points per set last year, should help balance the loss of senior Kayla Elliott. Simply put, the pieces are in place and a repeat championship is not a far-fetched idea in Canyon, Texas.

What’s next for Concordia-St. Paul?

The last time the Golden Bears, last year’s national runners-up, lost the championship match was in 2003, their first-ever trip to the match. Do you remember what happened shortly after that championship match loss? That’s right — Concordia went on an unprecedented run, winning seven national championships in a row and nine overall. This team has won 50% of the last 18 national championships, and that is an absurd thought.

The NSIC is arguably the toughest division in all DII women’s volleyball, so no matter how good this roster is, nothing is promised. But this roster is really good. Of their 10 leading point scorers from last year, nine return. That includes 2019 freshman of the year and two-time AVCA All-American Jasmine Mulvihill. Mulvihill isn’t simply one of the best offensive weapons in DII, she commands the attention of defenders, opening the door for the rest of the talented Golden Bears roster to unload. Claudia Stahlke — who finished last season strong for Arizona State — will be an interesting piece to the puzzle and brings a lot to the table. Simply put, the Golden Bears, as always, are back and ready to make a run at their 10th national championship.

Wayne State (Neb), Tampa, MSU Denver round out top contenders

No team held the No. 1 spot in DII women’s volleyball more than Wayne State (Neb) last season with five trips to the top. Tampa and MSU Denver were right behind, each earning No. 1 honors four times last season. That makes the trio a contender for 2023 and should easily be on your radar from opening serve onward.

Tampa is no stranger to national championships, winning its third in the past decade in 2021. Eight of the 11 regular players from last year’s regional finals squad return including Kalli Cors, Tess Schrenger, and Mackenzie Dufresne — 2022 All-Americans and the top three scorers on the team. MSU Denver, looking for its third-straight RMAC championship, is still in the hunt for a national championship, but seems like perennial contenders every year. Wayne State, which improved from 22-8 to 30-3 last season, will likely be fueled by the stunning early tournament exit from last year. Every statistical leader is back in the mix, making the Wildcats one of the teams to beat in 2023.

Teams to watch

There are a few teams seemingly ready to make some noise this year. You certainly must keep your eyes on the Lynn Knights. The Knights came into the 2023 season ranked No. 25 — the first time in program history they have been in the preseason poll. Lynn plays in a tricky Sunshine State Conference in which Tampa and Barry have become tourney regulars, but the Knights are on a three-year postseason run themselves and return two All-Americans (Emily Edwards and Paige Barash).

Central Washington is another team that may fly under the radar. Even with DII women’s volleyball heavyweights Alaska Anchorage and Western Washington stealing the spotlight in the AVCA preseason poll, the Wildcats were the unanimous choice to take the GNAC title. Tia Andaya was named the conference’s preseason player of the year, and the Wildcats placed four players on the preseason All-GNAC team. Staying out West, keep your eyes on Chaminade. There are eight players returning from the 2022 squad that upset No. 1 Alaska Anchorage in the West and made it to the regional finals as an eight seed. Though not in the preseason top 25, Ferris State has become a real Midwest power of late and is looking to make it over that hump and get to the finals. With much of last year’s team back, this could be the year. And lastly, Quincy was one of the feel-good stories of 2022, improving from 18-13 in 2021 to 28-3 and the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. It will be really interesting to see what the Hawks do for an encore.

An absurdly early prediction for the DII women’s volleyball championship finals

The beauty of DII women’s volleyball is how deep the competition has become. While there are a few certainties — it feels like we can pencil in Gannon as Atlantic Region champs already, doesn’t it? — there are always plenty of surprises. How many of the below eight do I expect to actually be playing Dec. 7-9 from at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania? If two are correct, I’ll consider it a victory.