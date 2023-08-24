Here are the top matchups to watch in Week 1 of college volleyball

Women's college volleyball finally returns to the hardwood Friday and, evidently, the sport's top programs are just as excited as the rest of us. Eleven top-25 contests are slated for just the first two days of the season, a stretch that includes a mouth-watering 382 matches of volleyball.

To help navigate the chaos, here are four of the biggest matchups to watch in a packed opening week of college volleyball, according to NCAA Digital's Michella Chester:

No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Florida | Friday, Aug 25 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Both the Gators and Nittany Lions will dream of a cyclical season as they step onto the court at Tampa's Amalie Arena Friday evening, the same venue where the national semifinals will commence in four months time — in Tampa, Florida. Year one of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era began flawlessly in Happy Valley, as PSU surged to a 12-0 start in 2022 before falling to Big Ten rivals Wisconsin in the Sweet Sixteen. Returning three of the four points leaders from last season's roster and offsetting the loss of outside hitter Kashauna Williams with two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and Michigan transfer Jess Mruzik, the Nits should be poised to push for their eighth championship in program history.

The Gators, meanwhile, will turn toward a Gainesville institution on their sideline as Mary Wise prepares for her 32nd season in orange and blue. Florida lost both its kills leaders in a relatively tumultuous offseason, but return encouraging pieces in Sofia Victoria and Alexis Stuckey, who posted nearly 1,200 assists in 2022, while adding top-50 freshman Kennedy Martin along with Missouri transfer Anna Dixon. For each of these juggernauts, a return to the Gulf this December is hardly a pipe dream.

No. 21 Washington State at No. 4 Louisville | Saturday, Aug 26 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network X)

Louisville opted for a three-day, three-game round-robin tournament, dubbed the Cardinal Classic, to kick off the season, featuring Troy, Wright State and the lurking Washington State Cougars — a team hoping to score a massive upset over the defending national runner-ups. After a magical 31-3 season, the Cardinals blitzed through their opening three games of the NCAA Tournament in straight-sets before some close-game luck against Oregon and Pitt evaporated in a lopsided loss to Texas. The UL rotation Friday will look notably different than last year's championship game — seven Cardinals left the program this offseason, including setter Raquel Lazaro and kills leader Claire Chaussee — but still immensely talented with the additions of Charitie Luper and Brigitta Petrenko from UCLA and Coastal Carolina respectively.

The Cougars come to Kentucky with a comparatively veteran squad — 10 of 14 players on the WSU roster are juniors and seniors — that finished the 2022 season in fine form, earning six wins from their final eight Pac-12 games before besting UNLV in the NCAA tournament. Setter Argentina Ung and star outside hitter Pia Timmer return in 2023, and the Cougars will hope to leverage their experience against a gelling Cardinals group.

Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge: No. 15 Baylor at No. 2 Wisconsin (8/25, 5:30 p.m. ET BTN) and No. 7 Minnesota (8/26, 8 p.m. ET BTN)

A hopeful reprieve from the Texas summer heat looks futile for Baylor, heading for the now equally murky Midwest and a pair of top-10 opponents this weekend as part of the Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge. The Bears will first head to Madison Friday evening to take on second-ranked Wisconsin before quickly hopping on I-94 to tangle with the Gophers on Saturday.

BU enjoyed an impressive 2022 season, with a 12-5 conference mark before surging to the Sweet Sixteen — it took the national finalist Cardinals to finally bounce the Bears back to Waco. Ninth-year head coach Ryan McGuyre should expect much of the same this year, returning three players with at least 140 kills along with setter Averi Carlson, and will have a early sense of how his team fares against elite competition.

Wisconsin boasts a pair of college volleyball superstars in Temi Thomas-Ailara and Carter Booth. Second-team All-American Thomas-Ailara played last season at Northwestern, where she led the conference in kills with 507, while the imposing six-foot, seven-inch Booth manned the middle blocker position for Minnesota and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman. Both players are now part of a Badgers team that returns its top two assist leaders and top three kills leaders from last season, creating one of the strongest rosters in the country.

Things don't get much easier for the Bears after a four-hour trip north. Despite losing Booth, Minnesota enjoys an almost equally terrifying roster entering 2023. The Gophers opened with a comfortable 3-1 win over Baylor in last year's Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge before managing an impressive 15-5 record in the hyper-competitive Big Ten. UM ultimately stumbled in the Sweet Sixteen to conference foes Ohio State, but a promising 2023 squad returns its star setter and outside hitter and will face a fortifying test against the Bears early in the season.