Trending

🏈 Keep up with college football's latest updates

⚽️ BYU women stun No. 1 UCLA

92,003

Nebraska volleyball breaks women's attendance world record

volleyball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | August 25, 2023

Long Beach State shocks No. 1 Texas on first day of the women's volleyball season

Top storylines for the 2023 NCAA women's volleyball season

No. 1 went down on day No. 1 of the 2023 NCAA women’s volleyball season.

Long Beach State shocked defending national champion Texas, 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22), on Friday night to defeat the top-ranked team.

Check out the celebration here, thanks to a kill from Elise Agi.

Abby Karich, Hanna Lesiak and Maura Hayes each posted 10 kills for Long Beach State, with Kameron Bacon adding nine more on .292 hitting. Texas, which was playing without an injured Asjia O'Neal, got 16 kills from Madisen Skinner, but she hit only .157.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Complete stats from Long Beach State's win

The Longhorns outhit Long Beach State .252 to .223 and had 13 blocks to the Beach's four, but Long Beach State got in more swings and thus more kills: 56 kills to 44. Long Beach State also had three more aces than Texas as the Longhorns also struggled with 17 service errors.

The stunner comes six years after Long Beach State hosted No. 1 Stanford in its 2017 season opener. But this time, the Beach came through with the upset.

Last season, the Longhorns lost only once all season — and lost only three sets in the NCAA tournament as they won the national championship.

CATCH UP: See all results from Friday's opening day

Women's college volleyball all-time attendance records

The DI college volleyball games with the most attendance, led by Nebraska vs. Omaha's women's sports world record match outdoors at Memorial Stadium.
READ MORE

Nebraska volleyball breaks world record for women's sporting event attendance on 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska'

Volleyball Day in Nebraska has officially broken the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event at 92,003 fans in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
READ MORE

Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha: Time, TV channel for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" is finally here. The Huskers will attempt to break multiple women's sports attendance records for the Wednesday, Aug. 30 match against Omaha.
READ MORE

DI Women's Volleyball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners