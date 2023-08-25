Long Beach State shocks No. 1 Texas on first day of the women's volleyball season

No. 1 went down on day No. 1 of the 2023 NCAA women’s volleyball season.

Long Beach State shocked defending national champion Texas, 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22), on Friday night to defeat the top-ranked team.

Check out the celebration here, thanks to a kill from Elise Agi.

Abby Karich, Hanna Lesiak and Maura Hayes each posted 10 kills for Long Beach State, with Kameron Bacon adding nine more on .292 hitting. Texas, which was playing without an injured Asjia O'Neal, got 16 kills from Madisen Skinner, but she hit only .157.

The Longhorns outhit Long Beach State .252 to .223 and had 13 blocks to the Beach's four, but Long Beach State got in more swings and thus more kills: 56 kills to 44. Long Beach State also had three more aces than Texas as the Longhorns also struggled with 17 service errors.

The stunner comes six years after Long Beach State hosted No. 1 Stanford in its 2017 season opener. But this time, the Beach came through with the upset.

Last season, the Longhorns lost only once all season — and lost only three sets in the NCAA tournament as they won the national championship.

