Wisconsin is the new No. 1 after women's college volleyball's wild opening weekend

Giant slaying defined a thrilling opening weekend of college volleyball, as Long Beach State stunned top-ranked Texas and four top-10 teams suffered early setbacks. Let's turn to NCAA Digital's Michella Chester for her take on the chaos unfolding atop women's college volleyball.

1. Wisconsin

The Badgers jumped all over their opportunity to claim the top spot after Texas' seaside slip up, breezing through the Big 10-Big 12 Challenge with 3-1 and 3-0 victories over Baylor and TCU respectively.

Sarah Franklin made a spectacular return from a career-threatening bout with blood clots in UW's season-opener against the Bears. The junior outside hitter led the Badgers with seven kills in the opening frame as UW blitzed Baylor with a .424 kill percentage in the first set en route to a comfortable victory. Wisconsin would do one better the following day with a clean-sweep over the Horned Frogs, as Julia Orzol turned in a complete shift with eight kills and 11 digs while middle-blocker Devyn Robinson spearheaded the offense with a game-high 15 kills.

Wisconsin's elite depth was on full display in its dominance over quality competition over the weekend, also earning the Badgers the top spot in Monday's AVCA rankings.

2. Stanford

Stanford faced early adversity against two promising Centennial State foes, ultimately earning a pair of comfortable victories to inch up one spot in Chester's rankings. The Cardinal's two-day road trip opened starkly in Greeley, as a packed gym helped push Big Sky preseason favorites Northern Colorado out to an 8-4 lead. Stanford ultimately rallied for a narrow 25-22 victory in set one, and after a comfortable second-set win the Cardinal needed some extra volleyball to overcome Northern Colorado 32-30.

About 30 miles northwest, Stanford took on Mountain West contenders Colorado State Saturday, who actually stole the third set 25-20. The Cardinal would rally with a dominant fourth set, heading back to California undefeated. Setter Kami Miner was immense in Colorado, totaling 88 assists and 12 digs across the weekend while Kendall Kipp wowed in her debut with 21 kills.

Stanford's competition takes a step up as the progoram will take on top-15 oppositions in Florida and Texas this week.

3. Louisville

In one of the weekend's most thorough performances, the new-look Louisville rotation bounced upset-minded Washington State back west in straight sets Saturday.

Washington State's veteran roster — 10 of the 14 Cougars are either juniors or seniors — made the No. 21 Cougars a popular pick to upset a Cardinals team integrating a number of new pieces. But from a dominant opening set, where the Cardinals never trailed and scored a 25-19 victory, UL's offseason additions proved to work seamlessly from last year's national championship veterans. Anna DeBeer starred with 17 kills and 17 digs, UCLA transfer Charitie Luper excelled in her debut and Louisville trailed just twice the entire night in a clinical 3-0 sweep.

4. Nebraska

The Huskers bested Mountain West co-favorites Utah State in comfortably consistent fashion, winning each of the final sets 25-17 en route to a clean sweep. Freshman Bergen Reilly played puppet master for the well-balanced Husker attack, — no Nebraska player totaled more than nine kills — serving up 26 assists while adding on seven digs and four kills of her own.

Lipscomb was dispatched in equally dominant fashion on Saturday, with Nebraska jumping out to a stunning 19-6 lead against their overmatched opposition and erasing a concerning second-set deficit with a 9-0 run. The Huskers wrapped up the sweep next set and will now look ahead toward setting the women's volleyball attendance record Wednesday.

5. Texas

Top-ranked Texas fell in stunning fashion to unranked Long Beach State on volleyball's opening night. Late-set dominance defined Long Beach State's upset victory, as the 49ers would post impressive 7-1 and 4-0 runs at the end of LBSU's third and fourth set victories respectively, clinching a 3-1 victory in front of the program's largest crowd in two decades.

To calm any languishing Longhorn fans out there, it's important to note that Texas opened the season without star middle blocker Asjia O'Neal and a promising debut from freshman Ella Swindle, who racked up a whopping 32 assists to go with five digs.

6. Minnesota

Minnesota mimiced its eastern neighbors, Wisconsin, in dominating the Big 10-Big 12 challenge, only this time sweeping Baylor and taking care of TCU in four sets. Gophers outside hitter and former No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 Mckenna Wucherer took home a well-deserved Big 10-Big 12 Challenge MVP award after totaling 30 kills across the opening weekend. The Gophers only grew throughout the weekend, culminating in a dominant third set Saturday against Baylor where UM ended the game on an 8-0 run to shore up the sweep and cement a 25-11 final in the set.

The only grievance Minnesota fans can levy is rising just a single spot in Chester's rankings, but an upcoming matchup against No. 5 Texas gives the Gophers a chance to do just that.

7. Oregon

Oregon rises two spots on Chester's rankings after spending the weekend clobbering quality opposition from the cozy confines of Eugene. The Ducks first battled No. 13 San Diego in a pair of closely-contested opening sets, where Oregon used a pair of late runs to edge past the Torreros, before blowing past their demoralized defense 25-13 to wrap up a sweep.

The Ducks proved even more dominant with Big Ten opposition rolling into town, sweeping Northwestern with the closest set being decided by seven points. Oregon hit a remarkable .420 against the Wildcats and the team's bevy of transfers have gelled nicely with the returning cast.

8. Florida

Florida battled Penn State in the main event of college volleyball's opening night, erasing an early deficit to claim a massive four-set win over top-10 opposition. The Gators hit well below the Mendoza line in an opening-set loss, but freshmen tandem Kira Hutson and Kennedy Martin combined for nearly 30 kills as the Gators took three-straight sets to best the Nittany Lions.

The Gators took the floor in Tampa again the following night against locals USF, setting a program attendance record as nearly 7,000 fans piled into the Yuengling Center. UF showed strength from the brink of defeat, falling behind 2-1 before dominating the final two sets. UF's hitting improved greatly against PSU, and this success continued against the Bulls, where the Gators posted an impressive .350 figure.

9. BYU

The lone new blood in Chester's Week 2 rankings, BYU earned its way past Pitt after cruising past the Panthers in four sets Friday. A stunning stat line from Erin Livingston, who totaled 19 digs and 11 kills, helped the Cougars overcome an early setback and achieve increasingly dominant victories in the final three sets. The Cougars also took care of business against UT-Rio Grande Valley in four sets the following day to cement their spot in Chester's top ten.

10. Pittsburgh

Lastly, we have Pitt, who will hope their opening-game set back parlays into similar success as last year when the Panthers surged to the Final Four. Pitt took their game one frustrations out on Montana, bouncing the Grizzlies in straight-sets, and enjoyed a promising defensive showcase from Emmy Klika who racked up 31 digs.