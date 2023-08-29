Emily Ehman on what Volleyball Day in Nebraska could mean for women's sports

Emily Ehman on what Volleyball Day in Nebraska could mean for women's sports

What does Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 mean for the state of Nebraska?

All undergraduate classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be fully virtual, most of the campus offices and facilities will be closed and a Scotty McCreery concert will close out the night.

All for volleyball.

On that date, a pair of outdoor women's volleyball matches — first of their kind — will be held in the epicenter of college volleyball: Lincoln, Nebraska. Both will be held at Memorial Stadium, where the football team plays. The first will be a 5:30 p.m. ET DII exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, followed by a regular season matchup between Omaha and the Huskers at 8 p.m. ET.

By day's end, the all-time NCAA women's volleyball attendance record won't be just shattered — it will likely be quadrupled. But brace yourselves… It’s not just the sport of college volleyball that will feel the impact of this monumental event.

If NCAA volleyball were a religion, Nebraskans would be the most devout practitioners. The Huskers have maintained a 306-match regular season sellout streak that dates back to 2001. Nebraska has also led the nation in home attendance since 2013, the year that the volleyball team adopted the Devaney Center as its home court — and the yearly average number of fans has consistently exceeded the stadium seat capacity. In fact, 13 of the 14 largest NCAA volleyball regular season crowds have been Nebraska matches.

Then there's what the Huskers have accomplished on the court. Besides the five national championships, Nebraska has been No. 1 more than anyone else (102 times), has been ranked in every weekly AVCA poll since 1982 — that's more than 600 times — and has been in the top 10 in nearly 90 percent of the polls.

But it's not just about the Huskers. In DII volleyball, UNK has made 23 NCAA tournament appearances and topped the record book 15 times in average yearly home attendance since 1998. The Lopers also claim the DII all-time attendance record that dates back to 2005, when UNK faced Grand Valley State in front of 5,025 fans in the NCAA tournament.

Now, let’s talk about smashing records. The regular season NCAA volleyball record is 16,833 from a Wisconsin-Florida matchup in 2022. The overall NCAA volleyball attendance record stands at 18,755, when Nebraska and Wisconsin clashed in the 2021 national championship.

Let’s put this in perspective: 82,000 tickets were sold for Volleyball Day in Nebraska — four months prior to the date of the event.

We can zoom out even further: the biggest crowd ever recorded at an American women’s sporting event was during the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final, when the U.S. played China. You know, when players like Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Brandi Chastain won in a penalty shootout? And this iconic celebration happened?

That day, 90,185 fans watched the match live in Pasadena, Calif. The official world record attendance for a women’s sporting event is 91,648, when Barcelona played Wolfsburg in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match on April 22, 2022. Memorial Stadium has a listed capacity beyond 85,000. And knowing Nebraska volleyball fans… Well, you do the math.

There’s nothing new about indoor sports playing at outdoor venues; these events drive numbers. Michigan and Michigan State hockey packed Spartan Stadium with almost 75,000 fans when they faced off in the first outdoor college hockey game in 2001. Ten years later, the first outdoor NCAA basketball game, the Carrier Classic (a matchup between powerhouses North Carolina and Michigan State) was played on the deck of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier on Veterans Day. Given the limitations of a floating venue, a whopping 8,111 fans came to watch, including then-President Barack Obama.

But Wednesday marks the first major college event outdoors to celebrate women's sports. And what better teams to garner the excitement than the cross-divisional sport attendance leaders and five-time NCAA champions?

One hundred years ago, Memorial Stadium was built to honor war veterans. Fifty-one years ago, Title IX went into effect, providing women unmatched opportunity in sport. This event jointly calls attention to the legacy of sports in Nebraska and the progress that women have made in sports, specifically volleyball.

So, again. What does August 30, 2023 mean for the state of Nebraska? What about the sport of volleyball? Women’s sports?

Absolutely everything.