92,003

Nebraska volleyball breaks women's attendance world record

volleyball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | August 30, 2023

Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha: Time, TV channel for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Emily Ehman on what Volleyball Day in Nebraska could mean for women's sports

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" is finally here. The Huskers will attempt to break multiple women's sports attendance records for the 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30 match against Omaha. The match is held at the Nebraska football team's Memorial Stadium. Here's information on how to watch and more.

UPDATE: Nebraska breaks world record for attendance at women's sporting event

Attendance is expected to break 90,000, which would shatter the college volleyball attendance record, with the American and world record possibly next. The official announcement will come during the Nebraska-Omaha match. Before those to play, DII programs Wayne State (Neb.) and Nebraska-Kearney meet at Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m ET.

How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha

Nebraska plays Omaha at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30. The match can be watched on the Big Ten Network or online here. Live stats are here.

Here's what else to know:

  • The all-time NCAA women's volleyball attendance record is 18,755 (Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the national championship in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021)
  • The American record for attendance at a women's sporting event is 90,185 (USA vs. China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl)
  • The Memorial Stadium attendance record for Nebraska football is 91,585 (Huskers vs. Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20, 2014).
  • The world record (officially recognized) at a women's sporting event is 91,648 (Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou on April 22, 2022).

Here's more schedule info on Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska schedule

WHAT WHEN WHERE HOW TO WATCH
Rally at the Coliseum 12:30 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 Nebraska Coliseum  
Nebraska-Kearney vs. Wayne State 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30 Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska Nebraska Public Media
Nebraska vs. Omaha 8 p.m. ET. Wednesday, Aug. 30 Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska Big Ten Network | Watch live
Scotty McCreery concert Approx. 15 minutes after the match ends Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
 

For another look at history, here are the most attended women's college volleyball events:

Here is the list of the top 30 most attended women's college volleyball games from the NCAA DI record book.

Scroll to the right to view the entire table.

  ATT. WINNER OPPONENT SCORE DATE ARENA CITY STATE TOURNAMENT ROUND
1 18,755 Wisconsin Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final
2 18,516 Nebraska Florida 3-1 Dec. 16, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final
3 18,374 Florida Stanford 3-2 Dec. 14, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA semifinals
    Nebraska Penn St. 3-2         NCAA semifinals
4 18,113 Stanford Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 15, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA final
5 17,808 Stanford BYU 3-0 Dec. 13, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA semifinals
    Nebraska Illinois 3-2         NCAA semifinals
6 17,561 Nebraska Texas 3-0 Dec. 19, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final
7 17,551 Nebraska Kansas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals
    Texas Minnesota 3-1         NCAA semifinals
8 17,430 Stanford Texas 3-2 Dec. 18, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals
    Penn St. Nebraska 3-2         NCAA semifinals
9 17,345 Stanford Texas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final
10 17,209 Nebraska Stanford 3-1 Dec. 16, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final
11 17,014 Nebraska UCLA 3-1 Dec. 14, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals
    Stanford Washington 3-0         NCAA semifinals
12 16,833 Florida Wisconsin* 3-2 Sept. 16, 2022 Kohl Center Madison WI  
13 16,670 Stanford Minnesota 3-1 Dec. 15, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals
    Texas Nebraska 3-0         NCAA semifinals
14 16,531 Wisconsin Louisville 3-2 Dec. 16, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals
    Nebraska Pittsburgh 3-1         NCAA semifinals
15 16,290 Stanford Wisconsin 3-0 Dec. 21, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA final
16 16,448 Texas Oregon 3-0 Dec. 15, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA final
17 15,797 Nebraska Creighton* 3-2 Sept. 7, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha NE  
18 15,119 Nebraska Florida 3-0 Dec. 10, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional final
19 14,975 Penn St. Washington 3-0 Dec. 19, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA semifinals
20 14,779 Penn St. Wisconsin 3-1 Dec. 21, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA final
21 14,661 Stanford Minnesota 3-0 Dec. 19, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA semifinals
    Wisconsin Baylor 3-1         NCAA semifinals
22 14,489 Nebraska UCLA 3-0 Dec. 9, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional semifinals
    Florida Louisville 3-0         NCAA regional semifinals
23 14,299 Penn St. Stanford 3-0 Dec. 20, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final
24 14,032 Penn St. California 3-0 Dec. 18, 2010 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final
25 14,022 Nebraska *Creighton 3-2 Sept. 6, 2018 CHI Health Center Omaha NE  
26 13,870 UCLA *Nebraska 3-2 Sept. 13, 2009 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE  
27 13,747 UCLA Illinois 3-1 Dec. 17, 2011 Alamodome San Antonio TX NCAA final
28 13,631 Penn St. Stanford 3-2 Dec. 15, 2007 Power Balance Pavilion Sacramento CA NCAA final
29 13,412 *Nebraska LSU 3-0 Sept. 12, 2008 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE  
30 13,396 *Nebraska Hawaii 3-0 Oct. 21, 2007 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE  
31 13,385 Oregon Penn St. 3-1 Dec. 13, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA semifinals
    Texas Michigan 3-2         NCAA semifinals

* Host institution.

DI Women's Volleyball News

