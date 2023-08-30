Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha: Time, TV channel for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" is finally here. The Huskers will attempt to break multiple women's sports attendance records for the 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30 match against Omaha. The match is held at the Nebraska football team's Memorial Stadium. Here's information on how to watch and more.
UPDATE: Nebraska breaks world record for attendance at women's sporting event
Attendance is expected to break 90,000, which would shatter the college volleyball attendance record, with the American and world record possibly next. The official announcement will come during the Nebraska-Omaha match. Before those to play, DII programs Wayne State (Neb.) and Nebraska-Kearney meet at Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m ET.
How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha
Nebraska plays Omaha at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30. The match can be watched on the Big Ten Network or online here. Live stats are here.
Here's what else to know:
- The all-time NCAA women's volleyball attendance record is 18,755 (Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the national championship in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021)
- The American record for attendance at a women's sporting event is 90,185 (USA vs. China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl)
- The Memorial Stadium attendance record for Nebraska football is 91,585 (Huskers vs. Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20, 2014).
- The world record (officially recognized) at a women's sporting event is 91,648 (Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou on April 22, 2022).
Here's more schedule info on Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska schedule
|WHAT
|WHEN
|WHERE
|HOW TO WATCH
|Rally at the Coliseum
|12:30 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30
|Nebraska Coliseum
|Nebraska-Kearney vs. Wayne State
|5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30
|Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
|Nebraska Public Media
|Nebraska vs. Omaha
|8 p.m. ET. Wednesday, Aug. 30
|Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
|Big Ten Network | Watch live
|Scotty McCreery concert
|Approx. 15 minutes after the match ends
|Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
For another look at history, here are the most attended women's college volleyball events:
Here is the list of the top 30 most attended women's college volleyball games from the NCAA DI record book.
Scroll to the right to view the entire table.
|ATT.
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|ARENA
|CITY
|STATE
|TOURNAMENT ROUND
|1
|18,755
|Wisconsin
|Nebraska
|3-2
|Dec. 18, 2021
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus
|OH
|NCAA final
|2
|18,516
|Nebraska
|Florida
|3-1
|Dec. 16, 2017
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|NCAA final
|3
|18,374
|Florida
|Stanford
|3-2
|Dec. 14, 2017
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|NCAA semifinals
|Nebraska
|Penn St.
|3-2
|NCAA semifinals
|4
|18,113
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|3-2
|Dec. 15, 2018
|Target Center
|Minneapolis
|MN
|NCAA final
|5
|17,808
|Stanford
|BYU
|3-0
|Dec. 13, 2018
|Target Center
|Minneapolis
|MN
|NCAA semifinals
|Nebraska
|Illinois
|3-2
|NCAA semifinals
|6
|17,561
|Nebraska
|Texas
|3-0
|Dec. 19, 2015
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA final
|7
|17,551
|Nebraska
|Kansas
|3-1
|Dec. 17, 2015
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA semifinals
|Texas
|Minnesota
|3-1
|NCAA semifinals
|8
|17,430
|Stanford
|Texas
|3-2
|Dec. 18, 2008
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA semifinals
|Penn St.
|Nebraska
|3-2
|NCAA semifinals
|9
|17,345
|Stanford
|Texas
|3-1
|Dec. 17, 2016
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus
|OH
|NCAA final
|10
|17,209
|Nebraska
|Stanford
|3-1
|Dec. 16, 2006
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA final
|11
|17,014
|Nebraska
|UCLA
|3-1
|Dec. 14, 2006
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA semifinals
|Stanford
|Washington
|3-0
|NCAA semifinals
|12
|16,833
|Florida
|Wisconsin*
|3-2
|Sept. 16, 2022
|Kohl Center
|Madison
|WI
|13
|16,670
|Stanford
|Minnesota
|3-1
|Dec. 15, 2016
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus
|OH
|NCAA semifinals
|Texas
|Nebraska
|3-0
|NCAA semifinals
|14
|16,531
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
|3-2
|Dec. 16, 2021
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus
|OH
|NCAA semifinals
|Nebraska
|Pittsburgh
|3-1
|NCAA semifinals
|15
|16,290
|Stanford
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|Dec. 21, 2019
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|NCAA final
|16
|16,448
|Texas
|Oregon
|3-0
|Dec. 15, 2012
|KFC Yum! Center
|Louisville
|KY
|NCAA final
|17
|15,797
|Nebraska
|Creighton*
|3-2
|Sept. 7, 2022
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|18
|15,119
|Nebraska
|Florida
|3-0
|Dec. 10, 2005
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA regional final
|19
|14,975
|Penn St.
|Washington
|3-0
|Dec. 19, 2013
|KeyArena
|Seattle
|WA
|NCAA semifinals
|20
|14,779
|Penn St.
|Wisconsin
|3-1
|Dec. 21, 2013
|KeyArena
|Seattle
|WA
|NCAA final
|21
|14,661
|Stanford
|Minnesota
|3-0
|Dec. 19, 2019
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|NCAA semifinals
|Wisconsin
|Baylor
|3-1
|NCAA semifinals
|22
|14,489
|Nebraska
|UCLA
|3-0
|Dec. 9, 2005
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA regional semifinals
|Florida
|Louisville
|3-0
|NCAA regional semifinals
|23
|14,299
|Penn St.
|Stanford
|3-0
|Dec. 20, 2008
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|NCAA final
|24
|14,032
|Penn St.
|California
|3-0
|Dec. 18, 2010
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|NCAA final
|25
|14,022
|Nebraska
|*Creighton
|3-2
|Sept. 6, 2018
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|26
|13,870
|UCLA
|*Nebraska
|3-2
|Sept. 13, 2009
|Bob Devaney Sports Center
|Lincoln
|NE
|27
|13,747
|UCLA
|Illinois
|3-1
|Dec. 17, 2011
|Alamodome
|San Antonio
|TX
|NCAA final
|28
|13,631
|Penn St.
|Stanford
|3-2
|Dec. 15, 2007
|Power Balance Pavilion
|Sacramento
|CA
|NCAA final
|29
|13,412
|*Nebraska
|LSU
|3-0
|Sept. 12, 2008
|Bob Devaney Sports Center
|Lincoln
|NE
|30
|13,396
|*Nebraska
|Hawaii
|3-0
|Oct. 21, 2007
|Bob Devaney Sports Center
|Lincoln
|NE
|31
|13,385
|Oregon
|Penn St.
|3-1
|Dec. 13, 2012
|KFC Yum! Center
|Louisville
|KY
|NCAA semifinals
|Texas
|Michigan
|3-2
|NCAA semifinals
* Host institution.