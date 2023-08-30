Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha: Time, TV channel for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Emily Ehman on what Volleyball Day in Nebraska could mean for women's sports

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" is finally here. The Huskers will attempt to break multiple women's sports attendance records for the 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30 match against Omaha. The match is held at the Nebraska football team's Memorial Stadium. Here's information on how to watch and more.

UPDATE: Nebraska breaks world record for attendance at women's sporting event

Attendance is expected to break 90,000, which would shatter the college volleyball attendance record, with the American and world record possibly next. The official announcement will come during the Nebraska-Omaha match. Before those to play, DII programs Wayne State (Neb.) and Nebraska-Kearney meet at Memorial Stadium at 5:30 p.m ET.

How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Omaha

Nebraska plays Omaha at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 30. The match can be watched on the Big Ten Network or online here. Live stats are here.

Here's what else to know:

The all-time NCAA women's volleyball attendance record is 18,755 (Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the national championship in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021)

(Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the national championship in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021) The American record for attendance at a women's sporting event is 90,185 (USA vs. China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl)

(USA vs. China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl) The Memorial Stadium attendance record for Nebraska football is 91,585 (Huskers vs. Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20, 2014).

(Huskers vs. Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20, 2014). The world record (officially recognized) at a women's sporting event is 91,648 (Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou on April 22, 2022).

Volleyball Day in Nebraska schedule