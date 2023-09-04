What to watch at the 2023 DII women's volleyball Colorado Premier Challenge

The Colorado Premier Challenge is not just a clever name. Every year, slews of top-25 teams head to Denver for a challenging two days of matches between some of the elite programs of DII women's volleyball.

This year is no different, as West Texas A&M — DII women's volleyball's defending champions — and Concordia-St. Paul — DII women's volleyball's most decorated team in its history — are just two of the headliners.

Let's take a look at what to watch, but before we do, make sure to check out the full schedule and lineup by clicking or tapping here.

5 storylines to watch at the Colorado Premier Challenge

1. The stars shine bright on one of DII women's volleyball's largest stages. Since the tournament began in 1996, the host schools — Regis and MSU Denver — never fail to stack the field at this event. The two teams themselves are perennial top-25 teams, with Regis opening the season at No. 18 and the Roadrunners coming in at No. 3. In fact, the Roadrunners join the top-four schools in the AVCA preseason poll with No. 1 West Texas A&M, No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul and No. 4 Wayne State (Neb) all on the schedule.

Who else is joining in on Denver's most fun volleyball party of the year? How about two-time national runners-up (and preseason No. 15) Western Washington? Preseason No. 9 Cal State LA and No. 12 West Florida will be on hand ensuring that more than half of the preseason top-15 schools in DII women's volleyball are represented. All but one of the 12 teams had at least 20 wins last year, and the lone team that didn't (Central Missouri) was 19-11. Simply put, if you want to see a bunch of DII women's volleyball championship tournament teams, true national championship contenders, and future postseason All-Americans, tune in this weekend.

2. Wayne State (Neb) looks to repeat as team champion. Since 1996, there have been only two instances when a team won consecutive Colorado Premier Challenges. Both times, perhaps to no one's surprise, were Concordia-St. Paul, first in 2008-09 and then 2018-2019. Wayne State (Neb) — which swept the Golden Bears in straight sets for the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge title — looks to etch its name into the history books as just the second school to do just that.

The Wildcats have already been part of a historic day this season, playing an exhibition match against Nebraska-Kearney at Volleyball Day in Nebraska, which broke the world record for women's sporting event attendance when 92,003 fans packed into Nebraska's Memorial Stadium. So why not make some more? The Wildcats, who are already 4-0 on the young season, open against UT Tyler and Regis, so while it won't be easy to repeat, this team always seems up for a challenge.

3. Concordia-St. Paul's home away from home. The Golden Bears love to win. Their nine national championships in DII women's volleyball are a testament to that, but so is their performance at this elite tournament. No program has more wins (55), more first-place finishes (7), or more All-Tournament team members (48) than Concordia-St. Paul.

It won't be easy, but nothing for the Golden Bears ever is. Sitting at 4-0 to start the season, Concordia-St. Paul has nationally ranked Western Washington and then Ferris State, a team receiving votes in the preseason poll and projected to win the GLIAC, in its pool. A tournament win in Denver would certainly build the momentum needed to win the tricky NSIC, which has five teams in the preseason top 15 alone.

4. Looking for No. 2. Central Missouri enters the field with the second-most wins in the tournament's history. However, the Jennies haven't won since the inaugural 1996 Colorado Premier Challenge, a title they split with BYU Hawaii. The Jennies came out of the Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Volleyball Classic sitting at 1-2 and are looking to turn around their season in Denver. It is going to be tough against top-15 powers Western Washington and Cal State LA, but this would be a huge boost to the Jennies' resume if they do.

Regis, of course, is tied with MSU Denver for the most appearances as one of the host schools, appearing in all 26 Colorado Premier Challenges. The Rangers won the second-ever tournament in 1997 and, like the Jennies, have not won it all this millennium. Regis is off to a bumpy start after splitting the Cal State San Bernardino tournament, but the Rangers did defeat two of the nationally ranked teams (Western Washington and Cal State LA) that are in the field this weekend. We know Regis can ball, but can it go the distance?

5. Can West Texas A&M keep the championship train rolling? The Buffs opened their national title defense with a clean sweep at the BritKare Lady Buff Classic. In fact, West Texas A&M lost just one set on opening weekend. Dating back to last season, the Buffs have won 30 matches in a row, and look to extend that streak in Denver.

Standing in West Texas A&M's way of a tournament title will be Lewis and MSU Denver. Lewis, which seems to be a perennial tournament team, opened the season 3-1 and as a program receiving votes in the preseason poll, the Flyers are looking to make a major statement. MSU Denver went 3-1 at a Yotes Classic Showcase that featured a slate of four teams which all appeared in the preseason rankings. West Texas A&M has won the Colorado Premier Challenge three times in its history, and a clean sweep to its fourth will send a resounding message across DII women's volleyball that the champs are back and ready for more.

Colorado Premier Challenge Day 1 Schedule

(Note: All matches below take place on Friday, Sept. 8. The Saturday, Sept. 9 matches will be determined by the outcomes of Friday's matches. Check here for updates.)