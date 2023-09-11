Wisconsin, Louisville sit atop women's volleyball Power 10 rankings ahead of action-packed Week 4

Week 3 saw just some minor shifts in the bottom half of the Power 10 as non-conference matchups start to wrap up. Here's Michella Chester's latest rankings after last week:

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)

The Badgers have proved they deserve the No. 1 slot in these rankings. They defended the target on their back this past week with sweeps against Miami (Fla.) and Arizona. Against the Wildcats, impact transfer Temi Thomas-Ailara put up six service aces herself, tying the school record. The Badgers have out-swung each of their opponents thus far — hitting .324 on average — and will be put to the test as they face No. 3 Florida in Gainesville this Sunday.

How we’re feeling after a 2-0 weekend. pic.twitter.com/NxjZrwOyP1 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 9, 2023

2. Louisville (2)

The Cards improved to 8-0 on the season with two wins last week. Dayton stretched Louisville to five sets on Wednesday, but Anna DeBeer's all-around performance of 24 kills, 11 digs and two blocks pushed the Cardinals ahead. Then a straight-set win over ranked Penn State made another statement, as Louisville held the Nittany Lions to a .055 clip. Thus, the Cardinals sit comfortably in the No. 2 spot going into their Kentucky and Stanford matches later this week.

3. Florida (3)

Florida holds on to the No. 3 slot, after snagging it last week following three top-10 upsets. Florida hosted the Gator Invitational this past week and won all three matches, despite being pushed to a fifth set by Sacramento State. The Gators averaged 23 block assists per match and clocked 102 total kills and 128 assists (83 notched by setter Alexis Stucky) to stay undefeated.

4. Nebraska (4)

Nebraska's Week 3 slate saw victories over Creighton and Long Beach State. The Huskers' offensive outing against the Bluejays was as balanced as ever, as they posted 52 kills, 49 assists and six aces. Currently ranked first in the nation in opponent hitting percentage — their competitors have put up 193 kills, 156 errors and 712 assists for an average of .052% — Nebraska next faces Stanford as its biggest challenge yet, Tuesday on ESPN.

5. Stanford (5)

Stanford volleyball after defeating OSU in Week 3's Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge.

Fresh off dominating the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge, the Cardinal rounds out the top 5 of the Power 10. With two ranked wins over Minnesota and Ohio State and another over Texas the previous week, Stanford has really only shown weakness against Florida this season, making it the only top-5 team to have dropped a match. However, Stanford boasts a complete rotation from top-to-bottom, and weapons like Kendall Kipp and Kami Miner in the set-attack should give Nebraska trouble this week.

6. Georgia Tech (9)

The Yellow Jackets make the most progress in the rankings this week after posting three straight sweeps against South Alabama, Stetson and Florida A&M. Outsides Bianca Bertolino and Tamara Otene rack up the numbers for the Tech squad, with Bertoliono leading the team with 15 aces and Otene digging up 87 balls on the season thus far — rivaling the effort of libero Paola Pimentel (125 D). Three more non-conference matches are next on Georgia Tech's docket before ACC play begins.

7. Pitt (8)

Three ranked wins raise the Panthers to No. 7 in this week's Power 10, but their opening loss to BYU keeps them one spot below the undefeated Yellow Jackets. Pitt ranks No. 1 in blocks/set at 3.30, largely due to the trio of Emma Monks, Olivia Babcock and Rachel Jepsen, who combine for 77 blocks this season. Oregon, James Madison and High Point are next up for Pitt this week.

8. Oregon (6)

A five-set loss to Minnesota explains why Oregon slips two spots, but the Ducks bounced back with a victory over Ohio State the next day. Gaby Gonzales led the effort with two double-doubles this week, tallying a season-high 19 kills, 11 digs and posting a .410 chip. Oregon travels to Pittsburgh for the Panther Challenge next with hopes of securing a double-digit win tally in Week 4.

9. BYU (7)

BYU suffered its first loss of the year in Week 3 at the hand of a team that shares its mascot. The Washington State Cougars outhit BYU .302 to .169 and were additionally out-blocked (11-8) and out-dug (58-48) in four grueling sets. BYU looks to its next three opponents — all hailing from the state of Utah — for redemption.

10. Texas (10)

And finally, Texas. At 3-2, the Longhorns still hold onto the No. 10 spot after sweeping Florida Gulf Coast. That sets up a slate that gets progressively more difficult in Week 4 for the Longhorns, who face Rice, followed by ranked Ohio State and Washington State.