Women's college volleyball all-time attendance records

Nebraska and Omaha shattered the all-time record for DI women's college volleyball attendance when 92,003 fans packed Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, home of the Cornhuskers football team, on Aug. 30, 2023. In fact, the regular season match officially broke the world record for attendance at any women’s sporting event, surpassing the 91,648 in attendance at a 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg at Camp Nou. Attendance records kept falling in 2023. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Wisconsin beat Marquette at the Fiserv Center, home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, to break the indoor regular season record at 17,037.

Here are the six DI college volleyball games with the most attendance. You can see all DI, DII, and DIII volleyball attendance records and averages in this .PDF.

1. 92,003: Nebraska defeated Omaha on Aug. 30, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" included an exhibition match between DII schools Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney, before Nebraska and Omaha took center stage at the home of Cornhuskers football.

2. 18,755: Wisconsin defeated Nebraska on Dec. 18, 2021 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio in the NCAA final

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

3. 18,516: Nebraska defeated Florida on Dec. 16, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. in the NCAA final

4. 18,374: Florida defeated Stanford and Nebraska defeated Penn State on Dec. 14, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. in the NCAA semifinals

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

5. 18,113: Stanford defeated Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2018, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., in the NCAA final

6. 17,808: Stanford defeated BYU and Nebraska defeated Illinois on Dec. 13, 2018, in the NCAA semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

Here is the list of the top 30 most attended women's college volleyball games from the NCAA DI record book.

Scroll to the right to view the entire table.

ATT. WINNER OPPONENT SCORE DATE ARENA CITY STATE TOURNAMENT ROUND 1 92,003 Nebraska* Omaha 3-0 Aug. 30, 2023 Memorial Stadium Lincoln NE 2 18,755 Wisconsin Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final 3 18,516 Nebraska Florida 3-1 Dec. 16, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final 4 18,374 Florida Stanford 3-2 Dec. 14, 2017 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA semifinals Nebraska Penn St. 3-2 NCAA semifinals 5 18,113 Stanford Nebraska 3-2 Dec. 15, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA final 6 17,808 Stanford BYU 3-0 Dec. 13, 2018 Target Center Minneapolis MN NCAA semifinals Nebraska Illinois 3-2 NCAA semifinals 7 17,561 Nebraska Texas 3-0 Dec. 19, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 8 17,551 Nebraska Kansas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2015 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Texas Minnesota 3-1 NCAA semifinals 9 17,430 Stanford Texas 3-2 Dec. 18, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Penn St. Nebraska 3-2 NCAA semifinals 10 17,345 Stanford Texas 3-1 Dec. 17, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA final 11 17,209 Nebraska Stanford 3-1 Dec. 16, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 12 17,037 Wisconsin Marquette 3-1 Sept. 13, 2023 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee WI 13 17,014 Nebraska UCLA 3-1 Dec. 14, 2006 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA semifinals Stanford Washington 3-0 NCAA semifinals 14 16,833 Florida Wisconsin* 3-2 Sept. 16, 2022 Kohl Center Madison WI 15 16,670 Stanford Minnesota 3-1 Dec. 15, 2016 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals Texas Nebraska 3-0 NCAA semifinals 16 16,531 Wisconsin Louisville 3-2 Dec. 16, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus OH NCAA semifinals Nebraska Pittsburgh 3-1 NCAA semifinals 17 16,290 Stanford Wisconsin 3-0 Dec. 21, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA final 18 16,448 Texas Oregon 3-0 Dec. 15, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA final 19 15,797 Nebraska Creighton* 3-2 Sept. 7, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha NE 20 15,119 Nebraska Florida 3-0 Dec. 10, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional final 21 14,975 Penn St. Washington 3-0 Dec. 19, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA semifinals 22 14,779 Penn St. Wisconsin 3-1 Dec. 21, 2013 KeyArena Seattle WA NCAA final 23 14,661 Stanford Minnesota 3-0 Dec. 19, 2019 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA NCAA semifinals Wisconsin Baylor 3-1 NCAA semifinals 24 14,489 Nebraska UCLA 3-0 Dec. 9, 2005 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA regional semifinals Florida Louisville 3-0 NCAA regional semifinals 25 14,299 Penn St. Stanford 3-0 Dec. 20, 2008 CHI Health Center Omaha NE NCAA final 26 14,032 Penn St. California 3-0 Dec. 18, 2010 Sprint Center Kansas City MO NCAA final 27 14,022 Nebraska *Creighton 3-2 Sept. 6, 2018 CHI Health Center Omaha NE 28 13,870 UCLA *Nebraska 3-2 Sept. 13, 2009 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 29 13,747 UCLA Illinois 3-1 Dec. 17, 2011 Alamodome San Antonio TX NCAA final 30 13,631 Penn St. Stanford 3-2 Dec. 15, 2007 Power Balance Pavilion Sacramento CA NCAA final 31 13,412 *Nebraska LSU 3-0 Sept. 12, 2008 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 32 13,396 *Nebraska Hawaii 3-0 Oct. 21, 2007 Bob Devaney Sports Center Lincoln NE 33 13,385 Oregon Penn St. 3-1 Dec. 13, 2012 KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY NCAA semifinals Texas Michigan 3-2 NCAA semifinals

* Host institution.

All arenas listed under current (or most recent) name.