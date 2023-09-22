NCAA DI women's volleyball committee to reveal first in-season top 10 on Sunday

The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball committee will reveal its first in-season top 10 on Sunday, Sep. 24 during the Tennessee-Kentucky match. The match airs on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, and the announcement will come after the second set.

The ranking is the first of two made during the season by the committee. The second will air next month on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. ET during the Oregon-Washington match on ESPN2. Both reveals provide a look into which teams could earn seeds when the tournament bracket is officially announced at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 26 on ESPNU.

The 2023 DI women's volleyball championship will be held on Dec. 14-17 in Amalie Arena, located in Tampa, Fla. The first semifinal match on Thursday, Dec. 14 is slotted for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the second semifinal will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match (also on ESPN). The national championship will then take place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses and locations of contests. Input is also provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.