Washington State, Oregon volleyball land in the top-5 of Week 6's Power 10 rankings

Last week's top teams were tested during college volleyball's Week 5 slate, leading to some major shifts in Michella Chester's Power 10 rankings. Here's what you need to know:

1. Nebraska (Previous: 1)

Another week, another perfect outing by the Cornhuskers — but there's a caveat. Yes, Nebraska topped Purdue and Indiana on the road, but with 3-2 and 3-1 they dropped as many sets this week as they had previously all season. The Boilermakers were the first team this year to send Nebraska to five sets, but the Huskers didn't put up any lesser of a performance — with junior Merritt Beason's career-high 22 kills, the team actually hit .311, above their season average of .302. In addition, the maturity that Nebraska exudes on the court precedes the age of the usual starting six, complete with first-years Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray and Andi Jackson. Untouched at 13-0 — their best start since 2008 — the Huskers remain atop the rankings.

2. Wisconsin (2)

Undefeated Wisconsin has been in the top-2 of Chester's power rankings every week this year, and it's no secret as to why. The Badgers have proven that they are the most complete squad from top to bottom, posting four straight shutouts to open up conference play (sweeping Ohio State and Michigan this past week). Unless something goes awry, the Badgers will likely be untested in Big Ten play until they face Nebraska in the third week of October.

3. Stanford (3)

Similarly to Wisconsin, Stanford began its Pac-12 slate with four straight sweeps. This schedule has been a breath of fresh air for the Cardinal, who braved six ranked opponents in its early non-conference slate. Setter Kami Miner commands the order on the court, leading the nation with 11.55 assists per set, oftentimes teeing up AVCA All-Americans Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird for the perfect jelly. The Cardinal will jet north to meet Washington State this Sunday, which will be a must-watch this week.

4. Washington State (7)

WAZZUUUU!! The team that landed at No. 21 in the AVCA Preseason Poll just now cracked the top five in Chester's rankings. Beating four ranked teams in a row in early September was enough to get the Cougs in the thick of the top-10, but a convincing win over a ranked Oregon this past week — AND holding the Ducks to hitting in the negatives in the first set — boosts Washington State to No. 4 in this week's rankings. Equipped with one of the best hitters in the nation in Magda Jehlárová, the Cougars have hit consistently within the top 10 nationally, right now averaging a .301 clip.

5. Oregon (6)

Kate Thibault and Sophie Gregoire celebrate during Oregon volleyball's match against WSU.

And then there's the Ducks. A hard-fought loss to Washington State broke Oregon's 20-match home win streak and handed the Ducks their second loss of the season. Regardless, Oregon still moves up a spot in the rankings because it kept up with the loaded Washington State squad on the stat board, out-killing them 56-49, dishing out five more assists than the Cougars, and pushing the third frame to five set points (but dropping it 27-29).

6. Louisville (4)

Not many had Louisville falling to unranked NC State on their crystal ball, but the Wolfpack threw the Cardinals completely off-kilter with a 3-1 beating on Sunday. Even with Elena Scott's season-high 29 digs, Louisville couldn't find an answer for power hitters Anna Brizard and Amanda Rice, who combined for 30 of the Wolfpack's 58 daggers on the evening. The Cards continue their stint in the Research Triangle next week against North Carolina and Duke before facing ranked Pitt the following week.

7. Florida (5)

With setter Kennedy Muff in the place for an injured Alexis Stucky, one of the key pieces to Florida's attack, the Gators have scrapped through mostly five-set matches to get by. Florida tallied its second loss of the season to an unranked Texas A&M on Wednesday through five tight sets, both teams actually totaling 111 points each (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 13-15). UF sorted out some kinks with a 3-1 dub versus South Carolina thereafter, but will need to regain the early-season momentum — that took down three top-10 teams — if the Gators want to keep their heads afloat.

8. Texas (NR)

As many say regarding Longhorn football, "Texas is back!" The Longhorns replace BYU in this week's rankings after handing the Cougars consecutive losses in Gregory Gymnasium on Thursday and Friday.

Seeing critical improvement from the service line and the backcourt defense, Texas combined for 17 service aces and 118 digs in its two contests against BYU — saving a season-high 70 balls from hitting the floor in the second match. A Kansas double-header next week will give Texas another chance to improve its 9-3 record.

9. Pitt (9)

The reigning ACC champions are cruising 4-0 through conference play and will see a challenge against Georgia Tech this week. Boasting premier blocker Emma Monks, who's had 54 total blocks on the season, the Panthers are stopping 3.3 balls per set and are, once again, a top contender in the ACC.

10. Tennessee (10)

Although their strength of schedule is nowhere close to some of these other top-10 teams, the Lady Vols have been balling out this season at 13-1. In their most recent sweep over Ole Miss, the Vols hit a stellar .557 in the third frame, with 18 kills on 27 swings. Libero Yelianiz Torres earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors with her 26-dig performance against Mississippi State, and veteran hitters Jenaisya Moore and Morgahn Fingall do a joint cleanup job for the Vols, combining for 356 kills on the season.