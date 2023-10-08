BYU re-enters, Florida drops out of Week 7 college volleyball Power 10 rankings

Following a slew of dominant performances in Week 6, here is Michella Chester's latest women's college volleyball Power 10 rankings:

1. Nebraska (Previous: 1)

Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers picked up a pair of road wins in the Great Lake State, topping Michigan State in four sets and then sweeping Michigan. Their 15-0 record is the program's best start since 2008, and the Michigan shutout was their ninth sweep of the season. Only dropping seven sets so far this season, the Huskers rank second in the nation for opponent hitting percentage, holding their competitors to an average of .124 hitting. Outsides Merritt Beason and Harper Murray have contributed 184 kills apiece this season while Bekka Allick controls the block, averaging 1.46 per set. For the third week in a row, Nebraska leads Chester's list.

2. Wisconsin (2)

Also boasting a 15-0 record, the Badgers swept Iowa and Illinois on the road this week to remain one of the three undefeated DI teams. Wisconsin's not far behind Nebraska from a production standpoint, posting a .313 hitting percentage and are killing 13.9 per set. These top two teams could put their perfect records on the line when they go head-to-head on Oct. 21 in Lincoln.

3. Stanford (3)

Now, this is where things get interesting. Stanford and Washington State squared off in Bohler Gymnasium on Sunday, and the top-5 match was a dogfight from start to finish. The 3-1 Stanford win doesn't reflect how even the matchup was — Stanford just barely edged the Cougars in the first two sets, fighting through 37 ties and 16 lead changes to win in deuces (31-29, 29-27), and commanding the fourth set for insurance. The difference-maker? Stanford's strength at the service line. The Cardinal out-aced Wazzu 10-1, with three coming from libero Elena Oglivie to increase her season tally to 19. Setter Kami Miner, the national assist leader with 11.98 per set, had a season-best performance of 59 assists to set up the arms of Elia Rubin and Kendall Kipp, who combined for 41 kills on the afternoon. With a road win over a fired-up Washington State squad, Stanford made it known that it's here to stay in the top-3.

Washington State Athletics Stanford volleyball's Kami Miner and WSU's Magda Jehlárová in their October 8 contest.

4. Washington State (4)

Washington State remains No. 4 despite its aforementioned loss to Stanford. First, let's look at the good: WSU out-dug Stanford 69-60 and tallied only two service errors to the Cardinal's 19. Setter Argentina Ung posted a season-high 17 digs to help out libero Karly Basham, who in turn tied her season-high of six assists. Now, for what went wrong: WSU's out-of-system patterns became too predictable later in the game; Stanford contained WSU's leading scorer Iman Isanovic to zero kills in the fourth set. The Cougar block also sputtered out in the final set with Ung and Magda Jehlárová managing to stuff Stanford just once at the net. As long as Washington State cleans up its serve-receive and endurance in the block, it should continue to be a powerhouse this year. The Cougars will face off with Stanford again in Pac-12 play on Nov. 3.

5. Oregon (5)

Too early for 'rally of the day' consideration?#GoDucks



💻 Utah Live Stream pic.twitter.com/NFEZ12sazl — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) October 8, 2023

The Ducks bounced back from their previous week's loss to Washington State — which broke their 20-match home win streak — and gathered wins away at Colorado and Utah this past week. The most impressive performance on Oregon's 2023 resume is its 3-2 win over ranked Pitt, and the Ducks will have more chances to prove themselves in coming weeks against Washington State and Stanford. Setter Hannah Pukis is ranked in the top-15 nationally with her 10.82 assists per set and Mimi Colyer's spike is leading the Ducks with 254 kills on the season.

6. Louisville (6)

The loss to unranked NC State haunted the Cardinals as they continued their tour throughout the Research Triangle, securing wins against UNC (3-1) and Duke (3-0). OH Anna DeBeer registered her seventh double-double of the season against the Blue Devils, killing 13 and digging up 11. Next up, the Cardinals host a top-10 showdown with Pitt on Friday.

7. Texas (8)

Coming out on top in consecutive bouts against the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks, Texas slides one spot closer to breaching the top-5 once again. Madisen Skinner posted her third-straight double-double on Thursday, then led the team in kills (22) on Friday — knocking down 11 in the second set alone. Asjia O'Neal killed eight on 13 attempts and blocked four on Friday.

8. Pitt (9)

Pittsburgh Athletics

Still riding high off a reverse sweep over Georgia Tech last week, Pitt cleaned up Clemson 3-0 on Sunday to improve to 15-2 on the season. Freshmen Olivia Babcock and Torrey Stafford continue to put up numbers, combining for 28 kills and a .267 clip against the Tigers. The Panthers' nine-match win streak will be threatened by Louisville this week.

9. Tennessee (10)

Two sweeps over Alabama and LSU — that's eight shutouts in their last nine matches — were enough to prove that Tennessee is the top volleyball team in the SEC. The Lady Vols are now 15-0 when winning the first frame. Playing a clean game with only nine attack errors and hitting almost a season-best of .444 against LSU, UT paced the game at the service line with five aces (compared to the Tigers' 0). Kentucky could put up a good fight against Tennessee this week, as the Lady Vols lack the number of ranked wins that these other top-10 teams have.

10. BYU (NR)

Erin Livingston was unstoppable today💪 pic.twitter.com/51LiAI3JlB — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) October 7, 2023

Texas shut BYU down and knocked them out of last week's Power 10, but the Cougars hit their stride once again to top Oklahoma this past week. BYU senior OH Erin Livingston matched her career-high kill count with 22 on 29 swings, spearheading the shutout over the Sooners. The Cougars knock Florida out of this edition's Power 10; the Gators have gone 4-3 since losing their star setter Alexis Stucky to injury. If BYU can sustain a consistent winning streak, including wins over Texas Tech this week, it'll continue to trend up in next week's Power 10.