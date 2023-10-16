Arkansas in, Louisville back in top-5 of Week 8 volleyball Power 10

Week 7 of college volleyball saw some ranked sweeps, which shook up this week's Power 10. See who landed in Michella Chester's Week 8 power rankings ahead of some of the biggest matches of the season.

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 2) | 2. Nebraska (1)

These two juggernauts have topped Michella Chester's Power 10 for five consecutive weeks, and are arguably interchangeable. They're the only two ranked teams with unblemished records — both 17-0 — and they've both only dropped 8 sets all season. In Week 7, Wisconsin swept Rutgers and Maryland even with starters MJ Hammill and Devyn Robinson benched from injuries. Setter Izzy Ashburn took care of business herself, assisting 68 balls this week with a career-high double-double against the Terps, dishing out 35 assists and 11 digs.

As for Nebraska, it took care of Michigan State in four sets and swept Penn State on Saturday — its 10th straight-set win of the season. Against PSU, libero Lexi Rodriguez tied her season-best dig count of 18 (which had previously been set in four-set matches) and Lindsay Krause defied expectations with a 13-kill, two-ace performance. The Huskers also held the Nittany Lions to .117 hitting.

🚨 TOP-15 SWEEP 🚨



Huskers win in straight sets over No. 13 Penn State to continue the streak and advance to 17-0 on the season!



— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) October 15, 2023

Now, what we've all been waiting for: Wisconsin and Nebraska finally go head-to-head in their first of two matches this season on Saturday, October 21. One is destined to go down, and we'll finally have a clear No. 1 for this season.

3. Stanford (3)

Stanford Athletics Setter Kami Miner in Stanford's Oct. 13 match against USC.

Stanford hosted two Golden State rivals this week in Maples Pavilion, sweeping Southern California and topping UCLA in four. Kami Miner is by far the best setter in the league, once again leading the nation in assists per set at 12.03 with 710 overall in 2023. The Cardinal's 9-0 away record will be tested this week with an Oregon State match and a top-10 Oregon clash on the horizon. But Stanford is no stranger to ranked challengers; the Cardinal has posted a 4-2 record over top-10 teams and hit an average of .311 in these duels.

4. Washington State (4)

The Cougs regained traction this week after falling to Stanford in Week 6, besting Utah and Colorado in three sets apiece. Washington State cleaned up its defense at the net and out-blocked its opponents 7-2 and 10-6, respectively. Pia Timmer led both efforts with 27 combined kills and three service aces. It's now Wazzu's turn to visit California as it looks to Southern California and UCLA to boost its 7-1 Pac-12 record in Week 8.

5. Louisville (6)

Louisville Athletics Anna DeBeer and Louisville volleyball in their win against UVA.

Louisville was banished from the top 5 in Week 6 after an unranked NC State showed the Cardinals that they weren't invincible in the ACC. Since then, Louisville has really done its homework and picked up four more conference wins, including a top-10 statement over Pitt. The Cards hit .388 as a team against the Panthers, spearheaded by Anna DeBeer who contributed 15 kills at a .448 clip. They have Wake Forest (5-3 ACC) and Virginia Tech (1-7 ACC) on the docket this week, which gives the Cardinals a chance to surge ahead of Pitt and FSU in conference standings, as they all post 7-1 ACC records going into Week 8.

6. Texas (7)

The Longhorns might've flown under the radar with early stumbles this year, but they're trending up in the standings heading into Week 8. Six straight ranked Big 12 wins have boosted the Longhorns' confidence and status; they most recently stopped Houston in back-to-back matches this weekend (3-1, 3-0). Asija O'Neal and the Texas block are dangerous once again — for six straight matches, the Longhorns posted double-digit blocks, and O'Neal ranks third in the nation with 1.59 B/S. Texas only has one match on its plate this week against TCU as it continues navigating its conference schedule.

7. Oregon (5)

A run-of-the-mill 3-0 win over Arizona on Friday led the Ducks into Arizona State's gauntlet on Saturday, and Oregon was swept at home for the first time in about two years (and shut out for the first time this year). The Sun Devils notched their first top-5 win since 2013, holding Oregon to .127 hitting (compared to its .278 season average) and out-acing the Ducks 6-1. With a 3-2 home record and 16-3 overall record, Oregon slides to No. 7 in this week's power rankings and will be tried again in Eugene with Cal and No. 3 Stanford paying it a visit in Week 8.

THE SUN DEVILS CREATE SOME CHAOS THIS AFTERNOON WITH A TOP 5 TEAM 😤



No. 19 @SunDevilVB upsets No. 5 Oregon in straight sets 🧹#NCAAWVB — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) October 15, 2023

8. BYU (10)

The Cougars inched by Texas Tech in a five-set victory on Friday, then stamped a 3-0 dub on their record Saturday to send the Red Raiders home winless. Middle Blocker Whitney McEwan-Llarenas had herself a weekend, recording a career-high 17 kills and six digs on Friday and another career-best three aces on Saturday. BYU held the Red Raiders to hitting .110 and .160, respectively, while out-blocking them (15.5-11, 9-8) and out-assisting them (54-48, 36-35) both days. Ranked Iowa State could present a problem for the Cougars' perfect home record this week as BYU looks to keep moving up in the Power 10.

9. Pitt (8)

The aforementioned loss to Louisville defined Pitt's place in the ACC and pushed them back a spot in this week's rankings. The Panthers kept up with the Cardinals but struggled down the stretch, getting beat in every statistical category in that match. A 3-0 win over Notre Dame boosted morale for the Panthers as they cleaned up their block — Pitt put up a season-low six block assists against Louisville, but bounced back with 20 versus the Fighting Irish.

10. Arkansas (NR)

Welcome to the Power 10, Razorbacks! The only undefeated team in the SEC gets a shot in Michella Chester's rankings after fringe teams Tennessee and Georgia Tech suffered sweeps of their own. A little rundown on Arkansas so far this season:

They currently post a 17-2 record (a perfect record, if you take No. 1 Wisconsin out of the mix)

10 of Arkansas' wins have been sweeps

Arkansas ranks No. 5 in the nation in aces/set, averaging 2.24

Setter Hannah Hogue ranks No. 4 in assists/set at 11.43

Tennessee and Kentucky will threaten Arkansas' 15-match win streak in Week 8, so the Razorbacks will need to prove their place in the Power 10.