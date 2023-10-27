NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Committee to reveal second in-season top 10 on Sunday

The NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Committee is set to reveal its second in-season top 10 rankings on Sunday, Oct. 29 during the 3 p.m. ET Oregon vs. Washington match on ESPN. The announcement will come after the second set.

The first reveal, which came on Sept. 24, saw Wisconsin claim top spot and had Nebraska, Florida, Stanford and Louisville round out the top five.

This top 10 offers a glimpse into which teams could earn seeds ahead of the official tournament bracket reveal on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU. After tournament play commences, the national semifinals and championship will be held at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14 and 17 in Tampa, Fla. The first semifinal match on Thursday, Dec. 14 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the second semifinal beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first match (also on ESPN). The national championship will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. The regional advisory committees will also provide input for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.