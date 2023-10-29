TRENDING 📈

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | October 29, 2023

Nebraska volleyball leaps Wisconsin in second NCAA DI Committee in-season rankings

DI women's volleyball committee reveals second top 10 of 2023

The committee has spoken! For the second and final time this season, at least before selecting the NCAA tournament field on Sunday, Nov. 26, the DI Women's Volleyball Committee released its in-season top-10 rankings during the Oregon-Washington match Sunday. Here's the full list: 

  1. Nebraska
  2. Stanford
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Louisville
  5. Washington State
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas 
  8. Pitt
  9. Arkansas
  10. Tennessee

Breaking down the top 10 ⬇️

A new number one has been crowned and three new teams have entered the top 10 in a chaotic month between top-10 releases from the committee. Nebraska took the direct route, dethroning previous top-dog Wisconsin in a thrilling 3-2 victory from Lincoln and claiming the No. 1 slot for itself. The Huskers stand at a perfect 21-0 and, outside from their bout against UW, haven't been pushed to five sets in over a month.

Stanford also managed to leapfrog the recently-blemished Badgers, rallying admirably past thorough non-conference defeats to Florida (0-3) and Nebraska (1-3) to pull off a pair of 3-1 victories on the road against top-10 foes Washington State and Oregon. The Cardinal also edged out the No. 4 team, Louisville, thanks in part to a 3-2 early season victory, but after a surprising loss to NC State in Raleigh, Louisville has looked much improved in recent weeks, sitting at 19-2 and riding a six-game winning streak. 

In a narrow decision — Washington State and Oregon split their head-to-head matchups this season, each sporting 18-4 records and four top-25 wins — the Cougars snagged the fifth spot over their southern neighbors, while Texas moves up two places from last month with an active 11-game winning streak. 

The final three spaces are all occupied by new entrants to the rankings. Pitt arrives in eighth on a dominant tear and without a set loss since its Oct. 13 defeat to Louisville, while Arkansas managed to beat Tennessee last weekend in an impressive 3-1 road victory to overtake the Volunteers. 

*The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses and locations of contests. Input is also provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.*

The NCAA tournament field will be announced by the committee on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

