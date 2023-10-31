College volleyball midseason catchup with Michella Chester and Emily Ehman

Week 10 of college volleyball is upon us, and there is a LOT to talk about. The NCAA DI Committee released its second batch of in-season rankings on Sunday, which gives the final peek at where the top-10 teams stand heading into the post season. NCAA's Michella Chester and BTN's Emily Ehman met on Instagram and YouTube live to discuss topics like Player of the Year candidates, teams with a high post-season ceiling, the best upsets of 2023 and their most anticipated matches still to come.

DI Committee's Top 10

Through Games OCT. 28, 2023