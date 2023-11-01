The 2023 DI women's volleyball tournament bracket predicted, less than a month from selections

November is here, which means this month we'll get the official bracket for the 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament.

But before then, the DI selection committee revealed two in-season top-10 reveals, the second on Oct. 29 that had Nebraska as No. 1. Now, NCAA's Michella Chester has revealed her new tournament bracket predictions, just a few weeks away from the official tournament bracket announcement on at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 26 on ESPNU.

Chester's heavily-researched process involves following the selection committee's criteria and bracketing principles.

Here's a deeper explanation of the committee's selection process:

The Competition Oversight Committee has again approved a bracketing pilot for the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Fifty percent of the bracket will be seeded in four groupings of 1-8. Published seeding will be in four sets of 1-8 and the pairings will honor a 1-8 assignment. The committee will identify the top 32 teams. The top 16 teams will be identified in rank order and assigned a seed grouping from 1 to 4. The balance of the ranked teams, in turn, are assigned to one of the remaining seed groupings (i.e., 5 to 8). Once the seed assignment is finalized, it remains unchanged while placing the teams into the championship bracket. First and second-round conference matchups will be avoided.

Here's how Chester projects the bracket could look based on where she thinks teams will be at the end of the season:

2023 NCAA volleyball bracket predictions, less than a month from selections

*denotes host institution

(1) Nebraska* vs. South Dakota (1) Louisville* vs. UMBC Drake vs. (8) Kansas State Western Michigan vs. (8) Marquette (5) Creighton vs. Missouri (5) Florida vs. Wake Forest Colgate vs. (4) Kansas* Yale vs. (4) Arizona State* (3) Arkansas* vs. FGCU (3) Georgia Tech* vs. Alabama State Stephen F. Austin vs. (6) Houston Minnesota vs. (6) Auburn (7) James Madison vs. St. John's (NY) (7) Southern Cal vs. Rice Towson vs. (2) Pitt* Southeastern Louisiana vs. (2) Texas* (2) Oregon* vs. Sacramento State (2) Washington State* vs. Coppin State TCU vs. (7) Pepperdine Florida State vs. (7) Baylor (6) Utah State vs. Miami (Fla.) (6) Western Kentucky vs. NC State Fairfield vs. (3) BYU* The Citadel vs. (3) Tennessee* (4) Kentucky* vs. High Point (4) Dayton* vs. Wright State UCF vs. (5) Purdue Georgia vs. (5) Penn State (8) Texas A&M vs. UCSB (8) SMU vs. UNI Sacred Heart vs. (1) Stanford* Eastern Illinois vs. (1) Wisconsin*

The top 16 seeds

Nebraska Wisconsin Louisville Stanford Oregon Texas Washington State Pitt Arkansas Tennessee Georgia Tech BYU Kentucky Arizona State Dayton Kansas

Nebraska is the final undefeated in DI women's volleyball, with the Huskers memorably topping then-AVCA No. 1 Wisconsin in five sets on Oct. 21. The two will meet again on Friday, Nov. 24 — just two days before the official tournament bracket is revealed.

Chester's top 10 is made up of the same teams as the committee's, but things are moved around slightly. For example, Stanford was No. 2 in the committee's second in-season reveal, but Chester has the Cardinal No. 4 overall — and it's essential to note Stanford lost to Arizona State in a sweep the same day as the top-10 reveal, only slightly after the announcement.

Of the top-16 teams, Chester has four from the Pac-12 (Stanford, Oregon, Washington State and Arizona State), three from the ACC (Louisville, Pitt, Georgia Tech), three from the SEC (Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky), three from the Big 12 (Texas, BYU and Kansas), two from the Big Ten (Nebraska and Wisconsin) and one from the A-10 (Dayton).

Five-eight seeds (alphabetical order)

Five seeds:

Creighton

Florida

Penn State

Purdue

Six seeds:

Auburn

Houston

Utah State

Western Kentucky

Seven seeds

Baylor

James Madison

Pepperdine

USC

Eight seeds

Kansas State

Marquette

SMU

Texas A&M

Projecting the winners of every conference, here are her 32 AQs in the NCAA tournament field. The remaining spots are given at-large bids.

CONFERENCE AQ CURRENT RPI America East UMBC 72 American SMU 21 ACC Louisville 5 ASUN FGCU 50 Atlantic 10 Dayton 20 Big East Creighton 14 Big Sky Sacramento State 137 Big South High Point 59 Big Ten Nebraska 1 Big 12 Texas 2 Big West UCSB 55 CAA Towson 82 CUSA Western Kentucky 28 Horizon League Wright State 100 Ivy League Yale 70 MAC Western Michigan 45 MAAC Fairfield 161 MEAC Coppin State 115 Missouri Valley UNI 38 Mountain West Utah State 17 NEC Sacred Heart 295 Ohio Valley Eastern Illinois 73 Pac-12 Stanford 3 Patriot League Colgate 88 SEC Arkansas 8 SoCon The Citadel 94 Southland Southeastern Louisiana 119 Summit League South Dakota 122 SWAC Alabama State 239 Sun Belt James Madison 19 WAC Stephen F. Austin 46 WCC Pepperdine 32

At-large bids

To be considered during the at-large process, a team must have a record of .500 or better.

The following criteria shall be employed by a governing sports committee in selecting participants for NCAA championships competition [Bylaw 31.3.3; Criteria for Selection of Participants]:

Won-lost record

Strength of schedule

Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships

In addition to Bylaw 31.3.3, the Women’s Volleyball Committee has received approval from the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee to consider the following criteria in the selection of at-large teams for the volleyball championship (not necessarily in priority order):

Primary Criteria

Rating Percentage Index

Head-to-head competition

Results versus common opponents

Significant wins and losses

KPI

Secondary Criteria

If the evaluation of the primary criteria does not result in a decision, the secondary criteria will be reviewed. All the criteria listed will be evaluated.

Late-season performance (last 10 matches)

Eligibility and availability of student-athletes

Location of contest

Here's how Chester picked her at-large teams:

*denotes a top-16 seed